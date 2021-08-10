Miro : Named to Forbes Cloud 100 for Second Consecutive Year

Miro, the leading online collaborative whiteboard platform for distributed teams, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. Miro scaled this year’s definitive ranking of the top private cloud companies in the world with a placement at #36 - up from #57 in 2020.

“It’s an honor to once again be part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and join our peers - companies we applaud for transforming industries and enterprises on a worldwide scale,” said Andrey Khusid, co-founder and CEO of Miro. “As the way we work continues to take many forms - hybrid, remote, in-office - there has never been a greater need for virtual collaboration solutions that enable businesses to organize their teams and workstreams, and effectively get work done. This recognition underscores the pivotal role Miro plays in giving businesses the collaborative tools they need to empower teams to create the next big thing.”

Miro now boasts more than 20M users and more than 100,000 enterprise clients, including 95% of the Fortune 100, and has grown its user base by nearly 6x in the last 15 months. Miro has over 100 apps and integrations to plug right into the way a team works, including partnerships with industry-leading companies like Adobe, Google Workspace, Zoom, Microsoft, Slack, Asana, Box and many more, so users can add the visual collaboration layer to their existing workflows, tools and processes.

For the sixth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks.”

"How we work has undergone a paradigm shift and businesses of all shapes and sizes are reimagining the tools that are needed to ensure working from anywhere is a sustainable, long-lasting solution," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “The companies on this list represent the leaders and businesses shaping the future of the cloud ecosystem and we are excited to partner with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes to honor these trailblazers of the industry.”

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

Miro is the most used online whiteboard platform for distributed team collaboration. The platform’s infinite canvas enables its more than 20M users to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 as RealtimeBoard and rebranded as Miro in 2019. Miro is truly global, with eleven hubs in cities around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, New York City, Amsterdam, Perm, Berlin, Munich, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. To learn more, please visit www.miro.com.

