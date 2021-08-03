Miroma SET : Consolidates Global Outdoor Media Into Enhance Outdoor

Sports, entertainment and tech group takes OOH in house with launch of global outdoor specialist

Miroma SET, the global audience and customer amplification company, is launching a global OOH specialist, Enhance Outdoor. Consolidating OOH into the new company, Enhance will work with sister agencies Dewynters, Wake the Bear and Sold Out in the UK and SpotCo in the US.

Servicing Miroma SET’s sports, entertainment and tech client base, which includes Live Nation, AEG Presents, IMG, MasterClass and Simba, Enhance will combine strategy and creativity with technology and data to target and enhance consumer experiences on a local, national or global scale, in ‘out of home’ environments. The new company will focus particularly on driving innovation, digital solutions and building addressable audiences, with an emphasis on measuring performance and delivering outcomes.

Paul Summers, Miroma SET Chief Operating Officer said: “Miroma SET has taken the strategic decision to appoint Enhance as its in-house global OOH media specialist across the group. Enhance will service Miroma SET’s agencies and deliver market leading outcomes for their clients by challenging the status quo and delivering upon their core proposition which is to intensify, increase, or further improve the quality, value or extend their clients marketing spend.”

Lord Michael Grade, Chairman of the board of Miroma SET added: “Outdoor advertising has undergone a meteoric shift in recent years, with innovation being driven both by media owners and the supporting martech sector. Enhance will work with them to bring brands closer than ever to audiences and their passions.”

Mike Cooper, who joined last year to develop Miroma’s OOH proposition and identify new opportunities, will now be leaving the company. Summers added: “We would like to thank Mike for his support in the early days of establishing our operations and wish him every success for the future.”

Mike Cooper concluded: “The opportunity to work with the Miroma SET team to create a new player in the industry, focused on the future, has been a hugely exciting experience. I have no doubt that Enhance will quickly build a name for itself delivering exceptional results for its launch clients and beyond.”

About Miroma SET

Led by its CEO Marc Boyan with offices in London and New York City, Miroma SET is a global audience and customer amplification company with over 100 years of experience in delivering commercial success for every creative venture we partner with across sports, entertainment and Tech. We combine industry-leading expertise with the latest data and technology to get audiences, fans and customers closer to their passions.

Miroma SET’s curated collection of industry-leading companies includes, among others: Dewynters, an integrated advertising agency for live entertainment; SpotCo, a global arts and entertainment marketing agency; Newman Displays, the UK's leading large-scale outdoor signage and display company; SoldOut, a full service concert and entertainment agency; Buzz 16 Productions, a sports-centric content production company led by former Manchester United captain and respected broadcaster, Gary Neville, and Sky Sports Premier League producer, Scott Melvin; Enhance Outdoor, ‘Out of Home’ consumer experience and targeting company; Wake the Bear, a marketing communications agency built specifically to partner with businesses which are starting up, scaling up and shaking up; and Story House, a leading strategic PR and communications agency representing theatre and live entertainment.

Miroma SET’s Board of Directors is chaired by Lord Michael Grade, the former head of the BBC and ITV. Its impressive roster of investors include Sir David Michels, former Global CEO of Hilton Group, entrepreneur Nigel Wray, Scott Belsky: Founder, Behance & Chief Product Officer, Adobe, Michael Kassan: Founder & CEO, MediaLink, Tom Hulme: Head of Europe, Google Ventures, Ben Lerer: CEO, Group Nine Media, Justin Stefano: Founder, Refinery 29.

For more information on Miroma SET, visit www.miromaset.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005853/en/