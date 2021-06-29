Mischler, Nation's Oldest Diversity-Certified Investment Bank Owned & Operated by Military Veterans Adds Two More Seasoned Capital Market Professionals

Mischler Financial Group, Inc. (“Mischler”), the financial industry’s oldest diversity-certified investment bank owned and operated by service-disabled veterans, today announced the further expansion of the firm’s capital markets desk with the hiring of industry veterans Tom Ritchie, CFA, and Mark Jicka. Both have been appointed Managing Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005652/en/

Mischler Financial Adds Mark Jicka (l) and Tom Ritchie, CFA (r) to veteran-owned investment bank's capital markets team. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Jicka, who will serve as Managing Director, Credit Sales/Trading is a US Navy veteran who served eight years as a Naval Aviator. He began his financial industry career at Goldman Sachs, where he served eight years in successively senior sales and trading roles within the firm’s fixed income division. During his 20-year industry career, Mr.Jicka has been successively recruited to serve in Managing Director level trading roles for among others, Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, Mizuho Securities, and CIBC World Markets. Prior to his US Naval service, Mr. Jicka attended Northwestern University, and upon completing his tour(s) of duty, he returned to Northwestern Kellogg School of Management for his MBA. In his new role at Mischler, Mr. Jicka will oversee sales/trading across investment grade and high yield corporate credit and will work directly with the firm’s institutional customers.

Mr. Ritchie has been appointed Managing Director, Primary Debt Capital Markets, he joins Mischler from NatWest USA, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Origination and Risk Solutions. Prior to NatWest, Mr. Ritchie was Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets for Credit Suisse. In his new role, Mr. Ritchie’s focus will be financial institutions. He is a graduate of Cornell University and received his MBA from Yale School of Management.

Dean Chamberlain, Mischler’s CEO stated, “The addition of both Tom and Mark speaks directly to our primary focus on meeting the needs of Fortune treasury clients, our primary bank partners, and our trading desk customers by ensuring that we always have a deep bench of seasoned debt market veterans who are fluent in every aspect of primary debt issuance and placement working alongside specialists in the art of navigating secondary markets in the best interests of our clients.”

Rob Karr, Mischler’s Head of Capital Markets added, “We know that Issuers, lead bank syndicate teams, and asset managers have many options within the context of selecting diversity-certified firms to work within in the course of underwriting and trade execution across investment grade and high yield debt markets. We can help that decision-making process by always standing apart when folks actually take a close look at the qualifications, capabilities, and pedigree of the people and the firms they will be relying upon.”

About Mischler

Established in 1994, Mischler is the securities industry’s oldest diversity-certified broker-dealer owned and operated by Service-Disabled Veterans. The firm is a federally certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise (SDVOSB) and a fully-certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Mischler boot prints can be found across the primary debt and equities capital markets, where the firm serves as a pure complement to the role played by lead underwriters and works with a broad spectrum of corporate debt and equity issuers and municipal debt issuers. Mischler’s holistic approach to institutional brokerage combines next-level technology with concierge-style, high-touch service to provide better execution for corporate treasury clients overseeing share repurchase and FX hedging strategies and for asset managers who oversee investment strategies across domestic and global equities, ETFs, fixed income, rates, and FX markets. Mischler also offers ESG-centric short-term cash solutions for corporations and asset managers via a strategic partnership with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. The firm’s website is located at www.mischlerfinancial.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005652/en/