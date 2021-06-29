Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mischler, Nation's Oldest Diversity-Certified Investment Bank Owned & Operated by Military Veterans Adds Two More Seasoned Capital Market Professionals

06/29/2021 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mischler Financial Group, Inc. (“Mischler”), the financial industry’s oldest diversity-certified investment bank owned and operated by service-disabled veterans, today announced the further expansion of the firm’s capital markets desk with the hiring of industry veterans Tom Ritchie, CFA, and Mark Jicka. Both have been appointed Managing Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005652/en/

Mischler Financial Adds Mark Jicka (l) and Tom Ritchie, CFA (r) to veteran-owned investment bank's capital markets team. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mischler Financial Adds Mark Jicka (l) and Tom Ritchie, CFA (r) to veteran-owned investment bank's capital markets team. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Jicka, who will serve as Managing Director, Credit Sales/Trading is a US Navy veteran who served eight years as a Naval Aviator. He began his financial industry career at Goldman Sachs, where he served eight years in successively senior sales and trading roles within the firm’s fixed income division. During his 20-year industry career, Mr.Jicka has been successively recruited to serve in Managing Director level trading roles for among others, Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, Mizuho Securities, and CIBC World Markets. Prior to his US Naval service, Mr. Jicka attended Northwestern University, and upon completing his tour(s) of duty, he returned to Northwestern Kellogg School of Management for his MBA. In his new role at Mischler, Mr. Jicka will oversee sales/trading across investment grade and high yield corporate credit and will work directly with the firm’s institutional customers.

Mr. Ritchie has been appointed Managing Director, Primary Debt Capital Markets, he joins Mischler from NatWest USA, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Origination and Risk Solutions. Prior to NatWest, Mr. Ritchie was Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets for Credit Suisse. In his new role, Mr. Ritchie’s focus will be financial institutions. He is a graduate of Cornell University and received his MBA from Yale School of Management.

Dean Chamberlain, Mischler’s CEO stated, “The addition of both Tom and Mark speaks directly to our primary focus on meeting the needs of Fortune treasury clients, our primary bank partners, and our trading desk customers by ensuring that we always have a deep bench of seasoned debt market veterans who are fluent in every aspect of primary debt issuance and placement working alongside specialists in the art of navigating secondary markets in the best interests of our clients.”

Rob Karr, Mischler’s Head of Capital Markets added, “We know that Issuers, lead bank syndicate teams, and asset managers have many options within the context of selecting diversity-certified firms to work within in the course of underwriting and trade execution across investment grade and high yield debt markets. We can help that decision-making process by always standing apart when folks actually take a close look at the qualifications, capabilities, and pedigree of the people and the firms they will be relying upon.”

About Mischler
Established in 1994, Mischler is the securities industry’s oldest diversity-certified broker-dealer owned and operated by Service-Disabled Veterans. The firm is a federally certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise (SDVOSB) and a fully-certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Mischler boot prints can be found across the primary debt and equities capital markets, where the firm serves as a pure complement to the role played by lead underwriters and works with a broad spectrum of corporate debt and equity issuers and municipal debt issuers. Mischler’s holistic approach to institutional brokerage combines next-level technology with concierge-style, high-touch service to provide better execution for corporate treasury clients overseeing share repurchase and FX hedging strategies and for asset managers who oversee investment strategies across domestic and global equities, ETFs, fixed income, rates, and FX markets. Mischler also offers ESG-centric short-term cash solutions for corporations and asset managers via a strategic partnership with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. The firm’s website is located at www.mischlerfinancial.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aKELLY SERVICES  : ® Named a Global Champion for Supplier Diversity & Inclusion
PU
10:10aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL's new end-to-end sustainability offering helps companies achieve climate goals
PU
10:10aSOCAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS AUTHORS AND PUBLISHE  : Jennifer Brown Appointed SOCAN CEO
PU
10:10aBMW  : Donington Park is the next stop for BMW Motorrad Motorsport in the WorldSBK.
PU
10:10aEUROPA OIL & GAS  : Wressle update 29.06.21
PU
10:10aSharp NEC Display Solutions Introduces E Series dvLED
BU
10:10aPVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:10aGA TELESIS ENGINE SERVICES  : Announces Opening of Expanded Helsinki Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital – SPAH
BU
10:09aAMEREN ILLINOIS CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aAMEREN CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo

HOT NEWS