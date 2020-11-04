Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Misleading article carried in the Zimbabwe Independent edition published on 30 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 06:16am EST

K

N

A

E

B

V

R

E

S

E

R

O

F

ZI

M

B

A

B

W

E

PRESS STATEMENT

MISLEADING ARTICLE CARRIED IN THE ZIMBABWE INDEPENDENT EDITION

PUBLISHED ON 30 OCTOBER 2020

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) wishes to advise the public that the lead story titled "RBZ in US$17m murky fuel deal", carried in the Zimbabwe Independent edition of 30 October 2020 is very misleading, incorrect and unfortunate.

For the record, the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (NOIC) has an account held and maintained with the Bank in its capacity as banker to the State. NOIC made a withdrawal of funds from its account and transferred the funds to its commercial bank account and not to Sakunda Holdings.

The deliberate fabrication that the Bank paid a loan to which it was not a party is mischievous and uncalled for and so is the false statement that the Bank "raked in a fresh US$2,23 billion debt" which falsehood has been previously brought to the attention of Zimbabwe Independent to rectify. Such negative and unprofessional journalism is regrettable.

The Bank has since requested Zimbabwe Independent to do the needful.

John P Mangudya Governor

30 October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 11:15:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aPARSONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:36aHOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:36aSDL : Form 8.3 - - (HHL)
AQ
06:36aAVIVA : £400m bulk annuity deal with M&S Pension Scheme
PU
06:36aPOLA ORBIS : Summary of Key Q&As on Conference Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 is Released
PU
06:34aAlkaline Battery Report- World Market to Grow by USD 493.35 million by 2024
BU
06:33aSKF : announces fresh targets, now aims for a 14% adjusted operating margin
RE
06:33aVISTRA CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aRWS : Form 8.3 - - (HHL)
AQ
06:32aSaudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3NATWEST GROUP PLC : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Nine-Month Profit Grew; Backs 2020 View
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group