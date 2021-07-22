Log in
Mismatch - speech by Ben Broadbent

Published on 22 July 2021

In this speech, Ben Broadbent discusses mismatches between spending and supply, caused by the pandemic, in the UK and global economies. Ben suggests that recent upward pressure on global goods prices is likely to be temporary, but there is some risk of longer-lasting frictions in the domestic economy. Developments in the labour market will be critical in assessing inflationary pressure in the medium term.

Mismatch

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 08:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
