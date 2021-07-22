Mismatch - speech by Ben Broadbent

Published on 22 July 2021
In this speech, Ben Broadbent discusses mismatches between spending and supply, caused by the pandemic, in the UK and global economies. Ben suggests that recent upward pressure on global goods prices is likely to be temporary, but there is some risk of longer-lasting frictions in the domestic economy. Developments in the labour market will be critical in assessing inflationary pressure in the medium term.
Mismatch
Disclaimer
