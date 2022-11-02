Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Miss USA pageant can exclude transgender contestants, U.S. court rules

11/02/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 2017 Miss USA  Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

(Reuters) - The Miss United States of America beauty pageant cannot be forced to allow transgender women to compete because doing so would interfere with its ability to express "the ideal vision of American womanhood," a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected a lawsuit by Anita Green, a transgender activist, claiming that Miss USA's policy of only allowing "natural born" women to compete violates an Oregon anti-discrimination law.

Green, who is from Oregon, sued Miss USA in federal court in Portland last year after her application to participate in the pageant was rejected.

The 9th Circuit said applying the Oregon law, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity in public accommodations, to Miss USA would violate the pageant's free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution. The court agreed with Miss USA that the pageant expresses its views on womanhood by determining who can compete.

"It is commonly understood that beauty pageants are generally designed to express the 'ideal vision of American womanhood,'" wrote Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump.

VanDyke was joined by Circuit Judge Carlos Bea, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush.

The ruling affirmed a 2021 decision by a federal judge dismissing Green's lawsuit.

Miss USA and a lawyer for Green did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a dissenting opinion, 9th Circuit Judge Susan Graber said the court should have first decided whether the Oregon law applies to Miss USA at all before weighing the constitutional issues. Graber was appointed to the 9th Circuit by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Mark Porter)

By Daniel Wiessner


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:44pStocks end down, yields up as Powell sticks to hawkish stance
RE
04:44pMarathon Oil quarterly profit surges on higher energy prices
RE
04:37pCanada govt orders zangge mining investment (chengdu) co ltd to…
RE
04:36pMiss USA pageant can exclude transgender contestants, U.S. court rules
RE
04:36pCanada govt orders chengze lithium international ltd to divest i…
RE
04:36pMarathon Oil to buy Eagle Ford assets from Ensign for $3 bln
RE
04:35pCanada govt orders sinomine(hong kong) rare metals resources co…
RE
04:35pTSX posts biggest drop in 3 weeks as Fed signals more rate hikes
RE
04:33pMarathon Oil posts rise in quarterly profit on surging energy prices
RE
04:33pCanada govt orders divestiture of investments by foreign compani…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
2Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
3Analyst recommendations: BAT, Microsoft, NXP Semi, Snowflake, Clorox...
4Interim Report Q3 2022
5China's top regulators commit to growth and reform amid foreign concern..

HOT NEWS