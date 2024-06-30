(Reuters) -Missile fragments fell on a northern suburb of Kyiv on Sunday, damaging balconies on a multi-storey apartment building, officials said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two female residents were being treated for severe stress at the site in the city's Obolon district.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said missile fragments had struck the building and sparked a fire.

A picture posted on the administration's Telegram channel showed a balcony ablaze at least six floors from the ground. At least two other balconies were blackened.

Klitschko said the fire had been brought under control. Balconies were damaged on two floors and another could still sustain damage. Emergency crews were at the site and conducting checks to all apartments.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler)