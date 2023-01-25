Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port -video, sources

01/25/2023 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish-owned general cargo ship was struck by a missile in the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, sparking a fire, according to video footage from the scene and shipping sources.

The missile hit the bridge of the vessel named Tuzla on Tuesday, maritime security company Ambrey said, causing the fire. Video footage showed flames filling the command room of the ship.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the ships and buildings seen in the video, which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the videos were filmed.

The ship, which has been stuck at the port since February 2022, was operated by Cayeli Shipping, which was not available for comment. 

A shipping source said there are twelve Turkish ships trapped in Ukrainian ports, including in Kherson, that are not covered by the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

"There has been an attack yesterday night, most probably to the port, and an explosive charge seems to have hit the ship. Turkish ships in Kherson are manned by a skeleton crew so there are no injuries or casualties," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Deniz Uyar, Can Sezer and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Vin Shahrestani)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
10:34aSpain Launches New 10-Year Government Bond With EUR13 Billion Issue Size -- Update
DJ
10:32aRWE beats own outlook with preliminary 2022 results
RE
10:27aRussian 'hacktivists' briefly knock German websites offline
RE
10:22aBeirut port blast justice postponed as renewed probe is rejected
RE
10:18aGreek opposition submits censure motion over phonetapping scandal
RE
10:16aMissile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port -video, sources
RE
10:14aRussia slams German tank decision as escalation of conflict, betrayal of history
RE
10:14aBank of Canada: rising female participation helping tackle labor shortage
RE
10:09aNissan and Renault close in on overhaul of alliance
RE
10:09aBank of Canada says growth to stall through the middle of 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
2Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India - Downdetector
3BAYER AG : Buy rating from Barclays
4Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
5Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterContinent..

HOT NEWS