Missile hits military infrastructure in Ukraine's Lviv region - governor

May 15 (Reuters) - A missile strike hit some military
infrastructure in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv early on
Sunday, the region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a post on
the Telegram messaging app.
"Four enemy missiles hit one of the military infrastructures
in the Lviv region," Kozitsky said. "The object is completely
destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no
casualties. No one sought medical help."
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports and
there was no immediate response from Moscow.
The regional "West" Air Command of Ukraine's Air Force said
in a social media post that several missiles were fired from the
Black Sea at the Lviv region. Two of the missiles were destroyed
before hitting targets, it said.
