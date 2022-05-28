Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Missile strike hits solar plant in Kharkiv region -station manager

05/28/2022 | 03:43pm EDT
STORY: Local authorities said there were no casualties from the strike that happened early Saturday (May 28) morning, and power supply had been restored.

Reuters could not immediately verify who was responsible for the strike.

CCTV footage obtained by Reuters showed several angles of the moment of the explosion in the solar panels, which created a large crater where on Saturday Ranchkovskyi was seen collecting debris.

"There is no military infrastructure here. It's just a solar power plant," Ranchkovskyi said.

Local media has reported shelling over Merefa in the past couple of days.

Ukraine's General Staff also said on Saturday that multiple Russian strikes had hit communities and infrastructure near Kharkiv.


© Reuters 2022
