Missile strike in Ukraine's Bakhmut causes fatalities

Ukraine and its western allies say that after failing to seize the capital Kyiv, Russian forces have made slow progress in their revised aim of capturing the country's east and south, but may also plan to involve Ukraine's western neighbor, Moldova.

In the Donetsk region, morning air attacks targeted Malotaranivka, Druzhkivka, Konstantynivka and Bakhmut, damaging factories and destroying houses, Zelenskiy's office said.

Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.

Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war and have accused Russian forces of war crimes. Moscow denies the allegations and says it targets only military or strategic sites, not civilians.