Missiles destroy military infrastructure in western Ukraine near Polish border - governor

May 15 (Reuters) - Four missile strikes hit military
infrastructure in the Yavoriv area of western Ukraine, near to
the Polish border, early on Sunday, Lviv region's Governor Maxim
Kozitsky said.
"The object is completely destroyed," Kozitsky said in a
post on the Telegram messaging app.
Earlier, a regional air command of Ukraine said several
missiles had been fired at the Lviv region from the Black Sea in
the early hours of Sunday morning.
