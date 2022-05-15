Log in
Missiles destroy military infrastructure in western Ukraine near Polish border - governor

05/15/2022 | 03:31am EDT
May 15 (Reuters) - Four missile strikes hit military infrastructure in the Yavoriv area of western Ukraine, near to the Polish border, early on Sunday, Lviv region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said.

"The object is completely destroyed," Kozitsky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, a regional air command of Ukraine said several missiles had been fired at the Lviv region from the Black Sea in the early hours of Sunday morning. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
