Missiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region and there are casualties, says governor
04/01/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
(Reuters) - Three missiles hit a residential area near the Ukrainian southern port city of Odesa on Friday, the local governor Maksym Marchenko said in a video posted online, adding there were casualties.
"The enemy has just carried out a strike with three missiles on a settlement," he said, without sharing an estimate of the casualty toll.
Russia denies targeting civilians.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Max Hunder, editing by Chris Reese)