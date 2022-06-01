Missing the mix? Central bank view framed by fiscal space :Mike Dolan

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Markets may be missing the mix.
As financial markets parse monetary policy tea leaves by the
hour and remain in thrall to the twists and turns of major
central banks, some argue investors are missing the broader
economic policy picture shaping the years ahead.
One of the main themes of the decade before the pandemic was
that western governments were overly reliant on their central
banks for economic support - preferring a policy mix that kept
budget strings relatively tight while real interest rates sunk
ever lower to prop demand and fend off deflation.
In the space of two years after COVID-19 hit, all that
seemed to get turned on its head. Governments bust the bank to
keep economies afloat through lockdowns, deficits and debt
levels soared and central banks effectively underwrote the
additional borrowing required with zero rates and bond buying.
But as growth, employment and inflation have come roaring
back, the reversal of interest rate cuts now underway questions
just how much fiscal firepower will now be left longer term -
not least if those borrowing rates remain higher for longer and
economies stall again quickly.
Last week the non-partisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office
unveiled what appeared at first like a dramatic repair of the
national accounts to pre-pandemic level.
Thanks in part to surging tax revenues as the U.S. economy
re-opens, the CBO said this year's national budget deficit would
shrink by more than $1.7 trillion compared with 2021, plummeting
to 3.9% of gross domestic product from an eye-popping 12.4% last
year and then further down to 3.7% in 2023.
A welcome metric at least for the Treasury bond market
that's braced this week for the Federal Reserve to start running
down its bloated balance sheet of U.S. debt holdings accumulated
during the pandemic.
But the CBO's 2022 surprise barely masked a deterioration in
the fiscal picture over the coming decade due to recurring
spending already agreed - and also the rising interest bill.
It now expects the cumulative budget deficit in the 10 years
to 2031 to rise by another $2.4 trillion compared with last
July's forecast to $14.5 trillion.
And interest expenses on the federal debt were expected to
more than double to 3.3% of GDP by 2032, lifting debt/GDP ratios
to a record 110% alongside an average interest rate of 3.1%
compared with 98% this year on an average rate of 1.9%.
NO MORE 'GREAT COINCIDENCE'
With further mega U.S. fiscal stimuli now on hold over
congressional fears of overheating the economy and spurring near
40-year high inflation rates, those who have argued for some
fiscal restraint appear vindicated as the Fed now sets about
tightening credit.
Former Democrat Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, for one,
reiterated his caution on fiscal policy last week and said the
Federal Reserve was gradually gaining control. But he also
pointed out in an interview with The Economist that every time
over the past century U.S. inflation was above 4% and the
unemployment rate below 4% a recession followed within two
years.
And yet looking at this year's additional energy shock from
Russian invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions, the hit to
household incomes worldwide may well demand further fiscal
relief - as per Britain's additional 15 billion pounds ($18.92
billion)of government support for households announced last
week.
How these fiscal and monetary levers are configured matters
a lot for investors trying both to calculate where real interest
rates settle and how the economies absorb the effects.
Amundi Institute Chairman Pascal Blanque reckons the period
of neatly complementary monetary and fiscal policies, what he
dubs the "Great Coincidence", is now over and more difficult
bargaining and synchronisation of actions between economic
policy makers lies ahead.
The optics of the highly choreographed meeting on Tuesday
between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell
will not be lost on anyone, with the public priority at least
given to cutting the elevated cost of living.
Blanque feels markets are currently leaning toward further
fiscal expansion alongside full 'normalisation' of monetary
policies. But he describes the latter as a 'fiscal space killer'
and thinks the big risk with that mix is the economy falls
between the stools and recession or stagflation ensues, taking
risky assets such as equities down further.
Scenarios where central banks allow some accommodation for
more fiscal action - both in Europe and the United States - are
probably more likely, he concludes, adding this should infuse
portfolios with assets that protect against higher inflation for
longer to a greater or lesser degree.
"The 'fiscal space' will be used to cope with critical new
sets of public goods in particular, such as the energy
transition or social and strategic autonomy," Blanque wrote.
"Central banks will need to remain cooperative and accommodate
these priorities."
The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at Reuters
News. Any views expressed here are his own
($1 = 0.7930 pounds)
(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)