Mission Critical Partners Enhances Support to Atlanta Police Department

State College, PA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Partners (MCP), a leading provider of consulting, data integration, and cybersecurity and network support services for law enforcement and other mission-critical organizations, has enhanced its support of the Atlanta Police Department’s communications section by adding two new staff members. The new hires will provide dedicated subject matter expertise in computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and geographic information systems (GIS), which will be particularly advantageous as the department implements its new CAD system.

“MCP’s expertise and support throughout the CAD transition process has been invaluable to the department,” said Amanda Pritchett, E911/communications section director. “We are able to focus holistically on the transition to the new system because we have access to subject-matter experts who can help us manage the new system, allowing us to maintain our focus on the transition while the MCP team is handling the heavy lift of identifying and hiring the resources we need to provide ongoing CAD and GIS administration.”

The CAD system administrator will work onsite to support the implementation of the new CAD solution and will be responsible for the overall system management of the system, including:

Data management

Data analysis and reporting

Management of peripheral systems, including mobile data computers (MDC)

To further support the transition to a new GIS-driven, geo-centric CAD solution, MCP has also added a GIS subject-matter expert to its roster to provide remote support for the city. Access to this resource will ensure that the Communications Section is ready and available to work with city, county, and state-level GIS administrators to meet the specialized requirements of CAD and next generation 911 (NG911).

“Over the last year, MCP has developed a close working relationship with the City of Atlanta as part of the CAD system transition project,” said Kevin Murray, MCP chairman, and chief executive officer. “Continuing that relationship through the hiring of dedicated subject matter experts who will support the implementation and management of the new system brings the project full circle. We’re proud of this ability, which is due to the hard work of our hiring team and our virtual bench of ‘A’ players, which we call MCP’s ‘talent network.’”

