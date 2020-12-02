Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mission Critical Partners Enhances Support to Atlanta Police Department

12/02/2020 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State College, PA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Partners (MCP), a leading provider of consulting, data integration, and cybersecurity and network support services for law enforcement and other mission-critical organizations, has enhanced its support of the Atlanta Police Department’s communications section by adding two new staff members. The new hires will provide dedicated subject matter expertise in computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and geographic information systems (GIS), which will be particularly advantageous as the department implements its new CAD system.

“MCP’s expertise and support throughout the CAD transition process has been invaluable to the department,” said Amanda Pritchett, E911/communications section director. “We are able to focus holistically on the transition to the new system because we have access to subject-matter experts who can help us manage the new system, allowing us to maintain our focus on the transition while the MCP team is handling the heavy lift of identifying and hiring the resources we need to provide ongoing CAD and GIS administration.”

The CAD system administrator will work onsite to support the implementation of the new CAD solution and will be responsible for the overall system management of the system, including:

  • Data management
  • Data analysis and reporting
  • Management of peripheral systems, including mobile data computers (MDC)

 To further support the transition to a new GIS-driven, geo-centric CAD solution, MCP has also added a GIS subject-matter expert to its roster to provide remote support for the city. Access to this resource will ensure that the Communications Section is ready and available to work with city, county, and state-level GIS administrators to meet the specialized requirements of CAD and next generation 911 (NG911).

“Over the last year, MCP has developed a close working relationship with the City of Atlanta as part of the CAD system transition project,” said Kevin Murray, MCP chairman, and chief executive officer. “Continuing that relationship through the hiring of dedicated subject matter experts who will support the implementation and management of the new system brings the project full circle. We’re proud of this ability, which is due to the hard work of our hiring team and our virtual bench of ‘A’ players, which we call MCP’s ‘talent network.’”

# # #

 

About Mission Critical Partners

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, and network and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming critical-communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes. Through our breadth and depth of experience and an extensive network of resources, we offer innovative, vendor-independent and forward-thinking solutions that solve our clients’ complex challenges. MCP serves clients in the public safety, criminal justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets across North America. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.missioncriticalpartners.com. To stay up to date on the latest news and insights from MCP, sign up to receive our monthly e-newsletter.

Attachment 


Morgan Sava
Mission Critical Partners
morgansava@mcp911.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:45pWORLDLINE : launches an employee shareholding plan for 2020
AQ
03:45pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Approves $4 Billion Share Buyback Increase, Extends Plan by 3 Years
DJ
03:44pALPHABET : U.S. to accuse Google of labor violations in clampdown on protests, fired employees say
RE
03:43pDollar skids to fresh two-and-a-half-year low as U.S. stimulus in focus
RE
03:43pDMG MORI : Memorandum and Articles of Association of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
PU
03:42pFAF INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against First American Financial Corporation
GL
03:41pEU criticises 'hasty' UK approval of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:41pSEMAPA : 3rd Quarter Interim Report 9M 2020
PU
03:41pLAIRD SUPERFOOD : to Participate in Canaccord and Roth Investor Conferences
BU
03:40pCHINA CARBON GRAPHITE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
2Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
4Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
5Global equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ