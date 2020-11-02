Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mission Therapeutics : Appoints Dr Suhail Nurbhai as Chief Medical Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 03:01am EST

Mission Therapeutics (“Mission”), a drug discovery and development company focused on selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), has appointed Dr Suhail Nurbhai as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) with immediate effect.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005064/en/

Dr Suhail Nurbhai. High-resolution images available on request. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr Suhail Nurbhai. High-resolution images available on request. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr Nurbhai has more than 25 years of experience and a strong track record in the strategic and operational leadership of all phases of clinical research and development at companies across Europe and the US. He joins Mission from VHsquared, where he held the position of CMO since 2014.

Prior to VHsquared, Suhail was Senior Vice President and Head of Development and Medical Affairs for Shionogi in Europe. He joined Shionogi from Takeda where he was Vice President and Head of Clinical and Analytical Science in Europe, with responsibility for all Clinical Science activities in Neurosciences, Cardiovascular/Renal/Metabolic, Oncology, Gastrointestinal/Genitourinary and Respiratory Medicine, as well as Clinical Pharmacology, Medical Writing, Statistics and Data Management.

Suhail’s initial industry experience was at Pfizer, where he spent 12 years, initially in Sandwich, UK and then at Global R&D Headquarters in Connecticut, USA. During his time at Pfizer he held roles of increasing responsibility across multiple therapeutic areas including GI/GU, anti-bacterial, sexual medicine and anti-fungal, prior to completing his time at Pfizer as Head of Neuroscience Clinical R&D at the Groton site in Connecticut.

During his career he has led teams bringing multiple compounds from pre-clinical phase into clinical studies in both Europe and US, and achieved multiple successful NDA and MAA submissions and approvals.

Suhail qualified in Medicine at Dundee University in Scotland and completed his post-graduate medical training at Hope Hospital in the University of Manchester.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Anker Lundemose, CEO of Mission Therapeutics said: “We are pleased to be welcoming Suhail to further strengthen Mission’s leadership team. His in-depth knowledge and proven track record in clinical research will be invaluable as we work to bring our first-in-class USP30 inhibitor compound into the clinic. Suhail’s appointment is the last of a series of organisational changes, including the promotions of Dr Paul Thompson and Dr Nick Edmunds, to ready the Company for this next phase.”

Dr Suhail Nurbhai added: “It’s great to be joining Mission at such an exciting time for the Company. The ongoing collaboration with AbbVie and recently signed agreement with Pfizer represent solid industry validation of the Company’s approach and ground-breaking technology. I look forward to building on this success progressing its lead assets into the clinic.”

- ENDS -

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Mission Therapeutics

Mission Therapeutics is an early-stage drug development company targeting the ubiquitin pathway for the treatment of kidney disease, neurodegenerative disease, rare mitochondrial diseases and fibrosis. The Company has built a leading platform for the discovery and development of first-in-class, small molecule drugs that selectively target deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs) – an emerging drug class that is attracting significant commercial interest in the area of protein homeostasis.

Mission has strong links with key academic and research centers, including Prof. Steve Jackson’s Cancer Research UK Laboratories at the University of Cambridge Gurdon Institute, and leading UK centres in neurodegenerative diseases. The Company also has secured major industry partnerships, including its collaboration with AbbVie in November 2018, for the research and preclinical development of specified DUB inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company is managed by a team with broad international, commercial and clinical-science experience.

To date the Company has received £73 million /$101 million in funding and its investors comprise blue chip institutional and corporate investors including: Pfizer Venture Investments, Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, IP Group and Schroders Adveq. Mission Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and is based at the Babraham Research Campus, Cambridge, UK.

For more information, please visit our website, www.missiontherapeutics.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:20aERYTECH PHARMA : Secures 10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
AQ
03:20aERYTECH PHARMA : Secures 10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
AQ
03:20aHEADHUNTER : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
03:20aSIEMENS : (Co-)operating efficiently and safely from a distance
PU
03:20aERYTECH PHARMA : Secures 10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
GL
03:20aERYTECH Secures 10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
GL
03:19aCHINA C.BANK : Issues total of 700 mln yuan via standing lending facility in oct
RE
03:18aHISCOX : sets aside $75 million to pay out catastrophe claims
RE
03:17aGILEAD SCIENCES : Russian firm seeks to produce COVID-19 drug without patent, Vedomosti reports
RE
03:17aANALYSTS VIEW-MORE DEBT, SHRINKING GDP : the impact of England's new lockdown
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
2Asian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity, oil drops
3CORBION NV : CORBION : Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : nominates Koos Timmermans as member of the Supervisory Board
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault takes on 'range anxiety' in electric sales push. But it's a long road

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group