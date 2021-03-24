Mission Therapeutics : Welcomes Co-founder of Rosetta Capital, Jonathan Hepple, to its Board of Directors

Mission Therapeutics (“Mission”), a drug discovery and development company focused on selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), today announces the appointment of Jonathan Hepple to the Company’s Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Jonathan is joining Mission’s Board of Directors following the purchase of Schroder Adveq’s entire holdings in Mission by Rosetta Capital, of which he is co-founder. The transaction was completed earlier today as part of the sale of a portfolio of seven assets, including holdings in Carrick Therapeutics, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Mereo BioPharma, Inivata, Immunocore and ReNeuron, as well as Mission.

Jonathan brings to Mission more than 20 years’ investment experience in the life sciences industry. Since founding Rosetta Capital, a leading life sciences-focused international secondary venture firm, Jonathan has held the position of Director. Alongside this role, he is also Strategic Advisor to Oxford Sciences Innovation.

Jonathan’s previous roles include Founder and Director of BioScience Managers and Investment Analyst at Rothschild Asset Management. He was also a Partner at Seroba Life Sciences, where he was on the Boards of portfolio companies Covagen and Opsona.

An experienced Non-Executive Director, Jonathan has also acted on the Boards of numerous other life sciences companies, most recently Aprea and Clanotech. Before that, Jonathan held Board positions and was actively engaged in portfolio companies such as Catalyst Biosciences, GlycoMimetics, Novimmune, Procertus and Tranzyme and worked closely with GeminX, Polyphor and Zealand.

Jonathan holds a PhD in Cancer Research from the University of Cambridge and a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Oxford.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Anker Lundemose, CEO of Mission Therapeutics said: “We are pleased to welcome Jon, an experienced Non-Executive Director, to our Board. With a history of diligently supporting and engaging with biotechnology companies throughout their growth, Jon will be a real asset to our team. We are happy to have the support and commitment of both Jon personally and Rosetta Capital as a new shareholder.

“We would also like to thank Erwin Boos of Schroder Adveq for his contributions to the Board prior to and during this period of transition.”

Jonathan Hepple added: “Despite the current global challenges, Mission has continued to go from strength to strength. The expansion of its senior team and repertoire of high calibre partnerships, such as its collaboration with AbbVie and expanded relationship with Pfizer, are indicative of the growth and huge potential of the company. I am delighted to be joining the Board at this pivotal time.”

About Mission Therapeutics

Mission Therapeutics is an early-stage drug development company targeting the ubiquitin pathway for the treatment of kidney disease, neurodegenerative disease, rare mitochondrial diseases and fibrosis. The Company has built a leading platform for the discovery and development of first-in-class, small molecule drugs that selectively target deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs) – an emerging drug class that is attracting significant commercial interest in the area of protein homeostasis.

Mission has strong links with key academic and research centers, including Prof. Steve Jackson’s Cancer Research UK Laboratories at the University of Cambridge Gurdon Institute, and leading UK centres in neurodegenerative diseases. The Company also has secured major industry partnerships, including its collaboration with AbbVie in November 2018, for the research and preclinical development of specified DUB inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company is managed by a team with broad international, commercial and clinical-science experience.

To date the Company has received £73 million /$101 million in funding and its investors comprise blue chip institutional and corporate investors including: Pfizer Venture Investments, Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, IP Group and Rosetta Capital. Mission Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and is based at the Babraham Research Campus, Cambridge, UK.

