Missionaries kidnapped in October by Haitian gang have been released: police

12/16/2021 | 11:58am EST
Haitians strike to protest kidnappings as pressure grows to free missionaries

(Reuters) - A group of Canadian and American missionaries who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers told Reuters on Thursday.

The group of hostages, which originally numbered 17 people, traveled to the Caribbean nation on a trip organized by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries and was abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage.

Five of the hostages had already been released in recent weeks.

The leader of gang had said he was seeking $1 million per person in ransom.

Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Gessika Thomas in Cap-Haitien and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas)


HOT NEWS