The storm that spawned it plowed through his town of Rolling Fork, among the hardest hit along a 170-mile path...killing at least 25 people in the state and one in Alabama.
Williams says he'll never forget the sound of the tornado - and what he heard after.
"To hear that roaring--- those five, six seconds seemed like a lifetime, you know? And I just knew. I mean, I just can't describe the feeling of being... I can't get it out of my head. Every 45-50 minutes, it just come back to me."
"And I was able to grab a top of that tub and pull it down over my head so that the rain and lightning wouldn't strike me and 5 minutes later, it was over, and I realized that I was still here and all I could hear was a bunch of hollering and screaming. You know, we're here, help, help you know?"
Rolling Fork's mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN on Saturday - that at least a dozen of the deaths happened in the town.
Resident Labryant T Knight says he survived, hidden in his mother's home with her, his nephews and nieces as the windows blew out.
His neighborhood is gone.
"Yes, Yes. I actually was born on this street here, a few houses down. And I grew up over here where we're walking to. All of this was trailers, were houses. This was a store. This is the neighborhood laundromat. This is where people paid their bills. It used to be, we call it, Sound Waves. It used to be a video store."
"You can see that truck there. That's my brother. He's a truck driver. All of those trucks right there are his trucks. So his whole livelihood is just sitting in a pile of dirt."
Rolling Fork is 75% Black, and U.S. Census data shows about one-fifth of the population lives below the federal poverty line.
Williams, the survivor, sits on the Rolling Fork council - he's upbeat the town can pull together.
"This is going to take a while, this recovery here. There's physical damage, a recovery going to take a while. But emotionally (UNCLEAR) we can come together right now. And that's what I see so far. So, you know, that's what I see."
On Sunday Governor Tate Reeves told Mississippi residents 'help is on the way'
The same day, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration - he called the images from Mississippi "heartbreaking" while pledging full federal support for the recovery.