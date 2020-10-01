Missouri Care to Rebrand as Healthy Blue in January, Reflecting a New Relationship with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

MO HealthNet (Medicaid) benefits and services will remain the same

Missouri Care, an Anthem Inc. company, a leading managed care provider of health benefits for Missouri’s MO HealthNet (Medicaid) program, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri, have received approval to enter into a relationship to collaboratively serve the MO HealthNet (Medicaid) program.

In support of this collaboration, Missouri Care is announcing it will rebrand its plan Healthy Blue to reflect the strength of its new relationship and extend brand stability and recognition of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield name to its MO HealthNet (Medicaid) members. This name change will take effect on January 1, 2021.

“Blue KC has been serving Kansas City residents since 1938 and we look forward to a strong and effective relationship of two best-in-class industry leaders as we transition our MO HealthNet members to the state’s most recognizable brand,” said Lou Gianquinto, Missouri Care President. “We remain committed to providing a seamless process for our members during this rebranding effort and will continue to deliver on our promise of affordable, reliable and innovative solutions for those we serve. We will continue to offer all existing benefits and services to our Missouri Care members, providers and community partners.”

Approximately 263,000 Missouri Care members who participate in the state’s MO HealthNet (Medicaid) programs will receive letters informing them of the change to their health plan’s name and should expect to receive new Healthy Blue member ID cards with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield logo before January 1, 2021.

“We look forward to supporting MO HealthNet members and ensuring they continue to get high-quality care,” said Erin Stucky, President and CEO for Blue KC. “Healthy Blue gives us the opportunity to provide affordable access to healthcare to more Missourians and continue our partnerships with the Kansas City-area provider community.”

Members will continue to receive the same healthcare benefits and have access to their established primary care providers, specialists and care centers. Healthcare providers who serve Missouri Care members will not be required to make changes, and will continue to use the same provider IDs, contacts and claims filing processes. This rebrand will not have any impact on current Blue KC members or providers.

When the name change takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021, Missouri Care’s member website will be redirected to a new Healthy Blue website, and members should begin using the new customer service phone numbers printed on their Healthy Blue ID cards. Current members who do not receive their new Healthy Blue ID cards by Jan. 1, or those who have questions can contact member services at 1-800-322-6027 or visit www.missouricare.com.

About Missouri Care

Missouri Care, an Anthem Inc. company, is a managed healthcare provider committed to serving those who need it most. Missouri Care recognizes the challenges low-income and underserved individuals face, and tailors its programs such that health plan members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Missouri Care provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their healthcare. Also, through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain healthy lifestyles. Missouri Care provides coverage for all MO HealthNet health programs, including: MO HealthNet for Kids, MO HealthNet for Pregnant Women and MO HealthNet for Families. To learn more about Missouri Care, visit www.missouricare.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.

