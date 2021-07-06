DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mister Spex SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Mister Spex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



06.07.2021 / 08:37

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Mister Spex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 22, 2021Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#quarterly Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 22, 2021Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html#quarterly

