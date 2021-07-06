Log in
Mister Spex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/06/2021 | 02:38am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mister Spex SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mister Spex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.07.2021 / 08:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mister Spex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2021
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#quarterly

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2021
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html#quarterly

06.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215396  06.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215396&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
