Misty Mattingly, RDH, BSDH of Sage Dental Management Appointed to the Georgia Board of Dentistry

Sage Dental Management, a leading dental service organization and pioneer in high-tech dentistry, is pleased to share that the company’s Vice President of Hygiene Operations, Misty Mattingly, has been appointed to serve a five-year term as a member of the Georgia Board of Dentistry by Governor Brian Kemp.

In her over 15 years as a practicing hygienist, Mattingly has risen to the top of her field and proven herself a leader and advocate for dental patients and providers alike. Dedicated to advancing the use of innovative technology in the dental field, such as artificial intelligence and teledentistry, Mattingly is responsible for overseeing operations and managing a team of over 100 hygienists across Sage Dental’s 65 practices. Mattingly has also served as president of the Georgia Dental Hygienists Association and was instrumental in the development and passage of Georgia House Bill 154, which improved access to dental care by enabling dental hygienists to provide oral health services, such as sealants and teeth cleanings, under the general supervision of licensed dentists in safety net settings. It also allowed hygienists to provide prophylaxis cleanings to patients in private practice, under general supervision. The bill was signed into law by then Governor Nathan Deal in 2017.

“Misty’s appointment to the Georgia Board of Dentistry is an extraordinary accomplishment and a recognition of her tremendous commitment to patient care and to the dental hygiene profession,” said Sage Dental Management President and CEO, Thomas Marler. “We are very proud of Misty and confident that the Board and the residents of Georgia will benefit from her compassion, her extensive dental knowledge, her track record of patient care innovations, and her drive to improve oral health.”

As a member of the Georgia Board of Dentistry, Mattingly will represent the interests of hygienists and patients throughout the state and continue to advocate for policy changes that protect the citizens of Georgia and encourage public health. The group includes 11 members appointed by the governor and comprises nine dentists, one dental hygienist, and one consumer member. As part of her mission to advocate for necessary changes and advance the profession, Mattingly is committed to ensuring Georgia dental practices are governed through the most up-to-date guidelines, including those for preventing periodontal disease, as well as promoting better patient education about the importance of dental hygiene and regular dental visits.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be invited to sit on the Georgia Board of Dentistry and represent the Georgia hygiene community,” said Mattingly. “In order to improve care in our state, hygienists needed a voice that represents the discipline and value that dental hygiene brings to the Georgia community. It is an exciting time for dentistry, and I am delighted to contribute to the board.”

In her role as VP of Hygiene Operations at Sage Dental, Mattingly has implemented various protocols to improve the standard of oral care, including regular oral cancer screenings, fluoride varnish and needle-free anesthesia. Prior to joining Sage in 2018, Mattingly served as COO of Northwest Oral and Maxillofacial Associates in Marietta, Georgia. Under her leadership, the company improved revenue, increased new patient count, and enhanced the patient experience.

About Sage Dental Management, LLC

Sage Dental Management, LLC is a leading dental service organization providing comprehensive administrative support services and facilities for Sage Dental, a branded, retail-based dental care organization with over 60 offices in Florida and Georgia. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Sage Dental provides general, specialty and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment, and participates in most dental plans offered in Florida and Georgia.

Sage Dental’s care delivery model is differentiated by the convenience of providing patients with all aspects of dental care and patient service excellence under one roof. Sage has provided dental care to well over 500,000 patients through its dense network of facilities. In order to help patients stay healthy during these new times, SageSafe was implemented to enhance safety protocols in-office, including personal protective equipment, virtual check-in, virtual consultations and enhanced air filtration. For a full list of services and locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com or follow @MySageDental on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

