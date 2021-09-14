Log in
Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retail Sales Revised Upward

09/14/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The economy, particularly retail sales, continues to show its resilience.

The National Retail Federation, which recently revised its annual estimates for 2021, now projects retail sales to increase between 10.5-13.5 percent, significantly higher than its earlier forecast of 6.5 percent growth.

In dollars, retail sales should reach between $4.44-$4.56 trillion this year.

These numbers are in stark contrast to the pandemic-depressed numbers in 2020 of $4.02 trillion. 

“Despite all the hits -- COVID-19, the Delta variant, natural disasters, and Afghanistan -- the U.S. economy continues to show its strength,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The numbers keep defying expectations whether it is the monthly jobs report, retail sales, or the record-breaking stock market.”

“All these economic numbers are encouraging product manufacturers to launch products now rather than wait,” Gould said. “I wake up with Europe, and I go to sleep with Asia talking to CEOs of health and wellness brands that are preparing to launch new products in the U.S. The strong economic numbers have them upbeat about their plans.”

Gould and NPI work with brand manufacturers that want to launch products in the U.S.

“I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform to help these companies succeed. NPI provides all the services product manufacturers need to succeed in the U.S.,” Gould said. “NPI offers sales, administrative support, logistics, regulatory compliance, and marketing services in a one-stop, turnkey operation.”

“NPI and its sister company, InHealth Media, work together to import, distribute, and market new products to American consumers,” Gould said. “We emphasize speed to market at an affordable price.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

More on NPI and its Founder

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment 


Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
