Mitel Appoints Scott Peterson as Chief Revenue Officer

09/22/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Global go-to-market alignment to accelerate Mitel’s strategy of empowering channel partners to deliver greater choice for customers in their journey to the cloud

Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, announced today the promotion of Scott Peterson as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Peterson will be responsible for driving Mitel’s global revenue growth via the execution of its go-to-market strategy and through its channel ecosystem of value-added resellers, service providers, distributors, and master agents.

Peterson joined Mitel in 2019, leading sales for the organization’s unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solutions and was rapidly promoted to Senior Vice President, Americas, earlier this year. In this expanded role, Peterson assumed responsibility for go-to-market strategy and execution across the full Mitel portfolio in North and South America. Under Peterson’s leadership, Mitel achieved double-digit cloud growth in the region and further calibrated its partner-led, go-to-market model.

“Mitel’s top priority is to support our customers along their journey to the cloud by empowering our channel partners to deliver the best communications experience possible,” said Mary McDowell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitel. “Scott has become a pillar of our executive team, bringing a high-performance, values-based leadership style that not only inspires the people around him, but drives results. By aligning our global go-to-market teams under his direction, Mitel will be able to deliver a richer, more consistent experience for our partners that will help us to accelerate our strategy and better meet customers’ unique needs.”

“In today’s unpredictable environment, communications and collaboration technologies are fundamental to helping organizations stay connected,” said Scott Peterson, Chief Revenue Officer, Mitel. “Over the past two years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with our teams and partners in the Americas to bring Mitel’s world-class solutions to organizations of all sizes and the cloud has been an essential enabler in that success. With Mitel’s unique ability to meet each customer wherever they are on their path to the cloud, I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with our strong global team and channel community to continue helping businesses fortify their communications capabilities on a global level.”

With more than 20 years of experience in business communications, Peterson has led technology teams in more than 25 countries and successfully negotiated various deal structures, M&A transactions, and go-to-market alliances. Prior to joining Mitel, he held multiple executive positions with Verizon during a 15-year tenure with the company that included a role as Global Vice President of Verizon’s Media and Entertainment vertical and General Manager of its $2B SMB practice. Peterson is passionate about working with teams in a culture of gratitude, joy, and data-based decision making.

Additional Facts

About Mitel
A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
