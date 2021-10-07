Log in
Mitel Extends Partnership with IDI Billing Solutions

10/07/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
Mitel powers its back office with IDI Billing Solutions

IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, announced today that it has renewed its service agreement with Mitel, a global market leader in business communications. Under this extended agreement, IDI will continue to provide Billing as a Service for their large customer base.

With nearly 50 years of industry leadership, Mitel helps businesses connect, collaborate and provide better experiences for their employees and customers. With locations worldwide, Mitel delivers award-winning cloud, hybrid and premises-based communications solutions, collaboration tools, and contact center software built to help organizations empower employees, engage customers and accelerate business outcomes.

“IDI Billing Solutions has significantly helped us improve quality, speed to market and responsiveness for our customers, while driving efficiencies through the entire order to billing processes,” said Michael Wei, SVP, Global Supply Chain & Operations, Mitel. “IDI has been a valued partner of Mitel’s for more than 22 years and we are pleased to extend our relationship to further enhance operations and our ability to compete in our markets.”

“As Mitel continues to extend its industry leadership, we are excited to assist Mitel in leveraging our product and services to help them manage their business processes, mitigate risk and drive new revenue,” said Patrick Talty, President and Chief Security Officer at IDI Billing Solutions.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Mitel’s innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow on Twitter @Mitel. Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About IDI Billing Solutions

IDI Billing Solutions has been a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the telecommunications industry since 1996. IDI’s Billing as a ServiceSM includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. With a diverse client base, IDI gives communications providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit www.idibilling.com or call 1-888-924-4110.


