Mitera Launches Peaches&Me and 23Pears At-Home Genetic Tests

01/24/2022 | 08:09am EST
Pregnancy telehealth leader offers the first at-home genetic tests for pregnancy delivered virtually by obstetrics specialists

Mitera, a telehealth company focused on reproductive health, today announced the launch of its at-home reproductive genetic testing products, Peaches&Me™ and 23Pears™, in all 50 states. Peaches&Me is the first non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) that can be requested online directly by patients themselves and administered from home. It screens for conditions such as Down syndrome and predicts fetal sex as early as 10 weeks of pregnancy.

NIPT is currently considered the single best screening modality for Down syndrome; however, many companies have expanded their NIPT products to include other conditions that are exceptionally rare, leading to higher false positive rates. This has resulted in unnecessary anxiety for many pregnant women. To address these challenges, Mitera’s NIPT product as well as the company’s care coordination process have been designed and vetted by physicians with expertise in high-risk pregnancy.

The lack of clinical guidance around reproductive genetic testing has been a known issue by experts. "Screening and diagnostic testing options in pregnancy are overwhelming to the average pregnant woman," says Mitera's chief medical officer and co-founder Dr. Kathy Salari, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist. "Tests delivered in a vacuum do not empower women in their pregnancy, and in fact can do quite the opposite. Tests that are accompanied with clinical guidance and care coordination, however, empower women with both the knowledge and autonomy they desire in their pregnancy."

"Mitera's main objective is the convenient delivery of genetic tests in pregnancy while providing robust medical oversight, a requirement that’s even more important within virtual care," says Saman Askari, CEO and co-founder of Mitera. “Given the needs of a new generation of tech-savvy pregnant women, Mitera not only provides a seamless and user-friendly virtual interface, but it also ensures that an expert in reproductive genetics is ready to hold your hand when needed.”

Mitera’s other at-home test, 23Pears, is an expanded carrier screening (ECS) test that helps individuals and couples determine their chances of passing any one of 421 inherited conditions, such as cystic fibrosis or sickle cell anemia, on to their babies. Mitera coordinates with its patients’ existing providers and makes referrals for diagnostic testing or consultation with other medical specialists when needed. Mitera’s tests can be requested through www.miteragenetics.com. Peaches&Me and 23Pears test kits are shipped to the patient’s home and include instructions, sample containers, and prepaid biomatter envelopes to ship samples to the lab.

About Mitera

Mitera is a telehealth company that informs you about your pregnancy-related risks and options through the latest available technologies, empowering you along your family-forming journey. Mitera is licensed and structured to provide medical services in all 50 states.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS