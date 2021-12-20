Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Hosts Charity Golf Tournament

Tournament to benefit Folds of Honor and Warrior Dog Foundation

The Elevator and Escalator Division of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., headquartered in Cypress, California, hosted its second charity golf tournament on Wednesday, November 10, benefitting Folds of Honor and Warrior Dog Foundation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005670/en/

Veterans in attendance at the Mitsubishi Electric US 2021 Golf Tournament to benefit Folds of Honor and Warrior Dog Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

The tournament hosted nearly 150 Mitsubishi Electric US business partners, vendors and employee volunteers at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, California. The event raised $60,000 from sponsorship opportunities, player registrations, donations, and matching grant funding from the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation.

“In 2019, with everyone’s help and contributions we were able to support wounded veterans,” says Jarrad Jones, Southern California branch manager for the Elevator and Escalator Division. “We had to skip 2020 due to pandemic restrictions and we are very excited to be able to pick up where we left off. We are grateful to all who have contributed to two amazing nonprofits, Folds of Honor and Warrior Dog Foundation.”

Folds of Honor, which will receive $30,000 from the event, provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces. Support for Folds of Honor helps children in grades K-12 with private educational tuition and tutoring, as well as higher education assistance for spouses and dependents.

The Warrior Dog Foundation, which will also receive $30,000 from the event, offers the highest level of retirement care to military working dogs who have dedicated their lives to serving the country and community. By providing mental and physical rehabilitation, these K9s, that would otherwise be euthanized, are rehomed. Mitsubishi Electric US is a proud supporter of both nonprofit organizations.

For more information about Mitsubishi Electric elevators and escalators, visit www.MitsubishiElevator.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division

Headquartered in Cypress, California, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division sells, installs, modernizes and services elevators and escalators. The division is recognized as an industry leader in product quality, reliability, and preventive maintenance programs. “Quality in motion” is inherent in the division’s best in class products and people. Quality is at the division’s core. The products differentiate themselves through the smooth ride, leading edge technology and unmatched reliability. The commitment continues over the life of the product through the division’s intensive service program that maximizes uptime of vertical transportation. Additional information is available at www.MitsubishiElevator.com or 714-220-4700.

In addition to elevators and escalators, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies’ principal businesses include cooling and heating products, semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, factory automation products and services, electric utility products and large-scale video displays for stadiums and arenas. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have 38 locations throughout North America with approximately 4,000 employees.

About Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation

The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation, based in the Washington, DC area, was established in 1991 by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Mitsubishi Electric U.S. companies, which produce, sell and distribute a wide range of consumer, industrial, commercial and professional electronics products. The Foundation has contributed more than $20 million to organizations that are empowering young people with disabilities to lead more inclusive and productive lives. To learn more, visit www.MEAF.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005670/en/