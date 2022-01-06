Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitsubishi Electric Unveils HealthCam Scanning Technology that Performs Touchless, Line-of-Sight Monitoring of Vitals

01/06/2022 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ideal for Locations that Require 24/7 Health Monitoring; Tracks Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen Level Body Temperature and Other Health Conditions'

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation today announced its HealthCam scanning technology, currently undergoing regulatory review, that performs touchless, line-of-sight monitoring of vital signs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). A working prototype of HealthCam enables individuals to stand in front of the camera scanner and see their current body temperature, respiration rate, blood oxygenation, and heart rate.

HealthCam uses a combination of facial recognition and thermal detection technologies to monitor vitals such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, body temperature and more, as well as other emergencies such as choking, sudden falls or collapsing, abnormal breathing, elder abuse and more. The product can be mounted on walls throughout a home, office building, assisted living facility, apartment building, fitness center, hospital or medical office waiting room, or any other location that will benefit from continuous monitoring of occupants.

“The number of applications for a 24/7 health surveillance system is virtually limitless, especially in helping to save lives among older adults or the infirm, where detected health issues detected in real time can alert medical professionals of an emergency,” said Alan Sullivan, Computer Vision Group Manager at Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs (MERL). “With the rapidly emerging trend toward distributed, remote health, HealthCam fills a gap in the marketplace, offering a reliable, non-invasive product that promotes more positive medical outcomes based on early detection of peoples’ health problems through monitoring.”

A prototype of the product will be exhibited via Mitsubishi Electric’s virtual CES exhibit. The initial product roadmap includes residential and commercial versions of HealthCam that will have different capabilities with regard to size of an area beginning scanned, number of simultaneous people being monitored, amount of data gathered and other specifications that pertain to scalability.

“As part of our commitment to building a people-centric smart society, HealthCam fits into our focus on everyday life, with technology that meets people where they are and enables their safety, comfort and good health,” said Zafer Sahinoglu, vice president and general manager of Mitsubishi Electric Innovation Center (MELIC). “In the not-too-distant future, HealthCam and technology like it will be pervasive and commonplace in the world by gathering and sending secure, private health data to medical professionals when incidents occur.”

Visit the Mitsubishi Electric virtual CES exhibit at ces.mitsubishielectric.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.

Headquartered in Cypress, CA, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., is a US affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and manufactures cooling and heating products, elevators and escalators, space and sensing systems, and semiconductor devices. Mitsubishi Electric contributes to a vibrant and sustainable society through continuous innovation and “Making Changes for the Better.” For additional information visit us.mitsubishielectric.com/en.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aMonthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II – end December 2021
PU
06:38aTRADEWINDS / SEANERGY'S STAMATIS TSANTANIS : Focus on improving ships' efficiency until 'solutions become apparent'
PU
06:38aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Overseas regulatory announcement (h shares)
PU
06:38aTHORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : Notification of the voluntary liquidation of dormant subsidiary of Mermaid
PU
06:38aOBSEVA : Announces Positive Topline Results for Linzagolix 200 mg with Add-Back Therapy in the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 Trial in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Endometriosis-Associated Pain - Form 6-K
PU
06:37aChina plans peace envoy for conflict-riven Horn of Africa
RE
06:36aSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
06:35aIndonesia revokes more than 2,000 mining and plantation permits
RE
06:35aGEO GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:35aAXA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2Magseis Fairfield receives conditional award of OBN contract
3NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies
4SocGen's car leasing unit ALD to buy LeasePlan for 4.9 bln euros
5Analysis-Investors brace for quantitative tightening as Fed sends hawki..

HOT NEWS