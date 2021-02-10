Mitsubishi Power Achieves #1 Market Share for Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines in the Americas in 2020 by Offering Industry-Leading Decarbonization Solutions to the Power Sector

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) secured the highest market share for heavy-duty gas turbine orders in the Americas in 2020 according to McCoy Power Reports data. Orders in the Americas totaled 3,288 megawatts, representing 54 percent of total orders.

Orders for Mitsubishi Power’s solutions spanned a variety of applications, with decarbonization and hydrogen capability emerging as key competitive advantages. More than half of Mitsubishi Power’s 2020 orders include a hydrogen performance guarantee or have a joint development agreement for hydrogen in progress.

Mitsubishi Power’s orders include the first combined-cycle gas turbines specifically ordered to operate on 30 percent green hydrogen by their commercial operation date. These gas turbines will have the lowest carbon dioxide emissions intensity — by at least 11 percent — of all heavy-duty gas turbines ordered in 2020. Carbon dioxide emissions intensity is measured in pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per megawatt hour of electricity produced.

Mitsubishi Power now ships all of its heavy-duty gas turbines with hydrogen capability for deeper decarbonization. As-delivered, the gas turbines are capable of operating on a mixture of up to 30 percent hydrogen and 70 percent natural gas, which can be increased to 100 percent hydrogen in the future. As hydrogen content increases, carbon intensity is reduced. When a unit reaches 100 percent green hydrogen, carbon intensity will drop to zero.

Paul Browning, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas, said, “Having recently announced that we have number one market share in energy storage in the Americas, we are proud to now add our achievement of number one market share in heavy-duty gas turbines. This is the culmination of a 5-year strategic plan that we launched in 2016, when we declared that our company mission would be to provide power generation and storage solutions to our customers, empowering them to affordably and reliably combat climate change and advance human prosperity.

“We started 2020 with the industry's first order for a hydrogen gas turbine as part of a plan for Intermountain Power to transition from coal, to natural gas, to green hydrogen. We received additional orders with the intent to transition to hydrogen, initiated hydrogen joint development agreements, and introduced the world’s first standard green hydrogen packages. We and our customers are laying the groundwork for a path toward deep decarbonization and eventually a carbon-free future for the power sector. Together we are creating a Change in Power.”

