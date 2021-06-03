Mitsubishi Power Aero Delivers Vital Power Project to Mexico: RFP Issuance to Commercial Operation in 145 Days

Bid submission, contract negotiation, delivery, installation, and commissioning completed in time to meet summer peak demand

Mitsubishi Power Aero LLC, a leading provider of global power solutions, and Mitsubishi Power de Mexico, both subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc., executed a fast-track, turnkey contract to install and commission five 30-megawatt FT8® MOBILEPAC® aero-derivative, dual-fuel gas turbines for CFEnergia SA de CV (CFEN), a subsidiary of Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). The project, located in Mexicali, Baja California, delivers critical power in time for peak season. A sixth gas turbine will be added later to expand capacity and support next summer’s requirements.

Mitsubishi Power Aero has extensive experience helping customers solve their most urgent power generation needs by providing mobile generation equipment combined with in-house EPC expertise; the FT8 MOBILEPAC gas turbine package is ideally suited for rapid deployment to meet emergency power requirements. The additional power from these units offers peace of mind and energy security to the people and industries in Mexicali. Additionally, as Mexico works toward integrating intermittent renewable energy generation, these gas turbines will play an important role in supplying flexible, reliable, and mobile energy to bolster grid reliability and resilience.

“Although Mexicali has sufficient capacity to meet the region’s power requirements most of the year, there is a shortfall during peak season causing hardship for all who rely on a steady supply of electricity,” said Mitsubishi Power Aero Vice President of Sales and Business Development Harsh Shah. “The mobile generation units that Mitsubishi Power Aero installed will maintain dispatch security, reliability, quality, and continuity in the Baja Electric System. The MOBILEPAC unit’s reliable black start capability affords the ultimate safety net of on-demand power when the need arises.”

Mitsubishi Power Aero President and CEO Raul Pereda noted, “We are pleased that we were able to deliver critical power for CFEnergia on such a tight timeline. The FT8® MOBILEPAC® units are essential assets for Mexico. A compact footprint, minimal site prep, and no permanent foundations give CFE the flexibility to relocate them to other locations to support demand. With the addition of the MOBILEPAC units, CFE operates one of the largest FT8 fleets in the world, an expansion spurred by reliable operational performance and Mitsubishi Power Aero’s strong aftermarket service and support. We deliver power when the world needs it most.”

About Mitsubishi Power Aero LLC

Mitsubishi Power Aero LLC, headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut, USA, is a leader in the supply of fast-track, on-demand power solutions to global power producers and industrial and O&G customers. We provide flexible and customizable products and services, including aero-derivative gas turbine packages that generate 30 to 140 MW, tailored and responsive aftermarket services, turnkey EPC expertise, and battery storage. As the demand for electricity expands, and more renewables are added to power grids, Mitsubishi Power Aero will continue to play a vital role in providing energy security to customers around the world. Mitsubishi Power Aero is a group company of Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. Connect with us at aero.power.mhi.com and LinkedIn.

