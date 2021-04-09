Log in
Mitsubishi Research Institute and ForePaaS Launch Partnership To Provide Data-Driven Solutions in Japan

04/09/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
The ensuing one-stop-shop offer will include Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence cloud-native solutions

Key Points

  • The partnership will further drive the adoption of data-driven solutions in Japan
  • ForePaaS will localize its platform for the Japanese market
  • MRI uses the ForePaaS Platform deployed over the Japanese cloud region for low latency and high availability and will provide full-service support to their local customers
  • MRI will begin offering its new one-stop-shop cloud service to its clients, starting in June 2021

 

ForePaaS and the Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. (MRI), today announced their partnership to deliver cloud-native data intensive solutions in Japan. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, ForePaaS and MRI will provide a one-stop shop to help customers achieve their data-driven management strategies - from strategic planning to innovative solution designs and full cloud deployment.

As part of the alliance, ForePaaS will localize its platform for the Japanese market. MRI will enable its customers to deploy the ForePaaS Platform on the Japanese regional cloud and provide full support.

The ForePaaS Platform is multi-cloud all-in-one Platform-as-a-Service for Big Data Analytics (BDA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) which automates all the functions along the data life-cycle. This allows for much shorter implementation cycles than other solutions, lower project costs, and accelerated data utilization.

MRI works closely with its clients in Japan - helping them define their data-driven objectives, formulate problem-solving digital transformation (DX) strategies, execute data utilization plans, and build the resulting environments and final applications.

Quote From ForePaaS

“Our partnership with MRI will help speed-up the democratization of data, making it accessible to everyone and benefiting many companies in multiple industries,” said Paul Sinaï, CEO at ForePaaS. “MRI’s expertise in data management and in helping companies find critical decision making information and actionable insight is a perfect fit for the ForePaaS Platform.”

Quote From Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. (MRI)

“Providing solutions based on the ForePaaS Platform’s proven technology will enable us to better serve our customers, grow an essential part of our business and transform the DX industry,” said Yoshihiko Ito, General Manager, Digital Transformation Unit at MRI. ”The adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics in the cloud is gaining speed, and we are thrilled to be working with ForePaaS to accelerate this momentum.”

MRI will begin offering its cloud BDA and AI one-stop-shop service to customers in Japan, starting in June 2021. With this service, MRI will provide consistent support - from DX strategy planning to BDA and AI environment implementation and data-driven management practices - to meet the needs of their customers.

About ForePaaS

ForePaaS helps companies become AI-powered organizations. The company offers a simple-to-use, team-centric, fully automated end-to-end AI Platform-as-a-Service. The ForePaaS Platform automates the whole AI infrastructure from design to deployment and data capture to application design. ForePaaS provides its multi-cloud services worldwide. In 2019, the company was selected as a "Cool Vendor for AI Core Technologies" by Gartner, one of the world's leading research and advisory firms. For more information, please visit: www.forepaas.com

About the Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. (MRI)

The Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. (MRI) is one of Japan’s foremost think tanks. MRI, commemorating the 50th year since its founding in 1970, has half a century of experience in providing public and private sector clients with research and consulting services over a wide range of fields, such as energy, environment, health care and ICT. MRI has supported Japan’s rapid growth and establishment of the country’s advanced policy and infrastructure. The Company’s researchers can provide clients both within Japan and abroad tailor-made insights based on their expertise and a broad network across Japan’s leading fields. For more information, please visit: www.mri.co.jp/en/


© Business Wire 2021
