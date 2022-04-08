Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mitsubishi halts production at Russian plant it co-runs with Stellantis

04/08/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp is displayed at the company's showroom in Tokyo

(Reuters) -Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors said on Friday it had stopped production at a Russian van plant in Kaluga that it owns with Stellantis until further notice, joining other major carmakers that have halted operations in Russia.

"Due to the logistical difficulties, vehicle exports and parts supply to Russia have been suspended since March," Mitsubishi said in a statement.

Japan has joined the United States and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country's leaders and three financial institutions, to punish Russia for what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24.

Stellantis, the world's fourth largest automaker, said in late March it would have to close the Kaluga plant shortly as it was running out of parts.

It was not immediately clear whether Stellantis had halted its operations too in Kaluga.

The company, which had earlier suspended all exports of cars to Russia as well as all imports from Russia, was not immediately available for comment on Friday.

Stellantis has also said it was moving its current production to western Europe and freezing plans for more investments in Russia, while keeping van production in Kaluga just for the local market.

New car sales in Russia fell 62.9% year-on-year in March, contracting for a ninth straight month, as the industry encountered an acute shortage and soaring prices caused by a sharp rouble drop and disrupted logistics.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09pU.S. wheat supply outlook rises as exports fall - government
RE
01:09pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 rise as banks jump
RE
01:05p'REAL CHANGE' : Biden lauds confirmation of Supreme Court pick Jackson
RE
01:04pAustrian chancellor sets off for Ukraine, to meet Zelenskiy on Saturday
RE
01:03pGIP, Brookfield waiting on Atlantia as Benettons study rival bid
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:02pU.s. drillers add oil and natgas rigs for third week in a row -…
RE
12:57pFTSE 100 Closes Higher Led by Mining, Energy Stocks
DJ
12:56pGermany could end Russian oil imports this year - Scholz
RE
12:54pUkrainian forensic investigators start exhuming bodies from Bucha mass grave
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
3K+S : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns
5European, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ..

HOT NEWS