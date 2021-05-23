Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitsubishi : Construction of Verification Facilities and Implementation of Verification Testing to Commercialize Acrylic Resin Molecular Recycling Operations（142 KB）

05/23/2021 | 11:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 24, 2021

Construction of Verification Facilities and Implementation of Verification Testing to

Commercialize Acrylic Resin Molecular Recycling Operations

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Methacrylates Japan Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Masayuki Waga) and its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Methacrylates Japan Co., Ltd. (MCM; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hitoshi Sasaki) has decided to construct verification facilities in Japan in June 2021 to implement verification testing with the goal of commercializing molecular recycling operations for PMMA (polymethyl methacrylate; acrylic resin).

Acrylic resin is a plastic product that possesses excellent transparency and light resistance, and boasts a wide range of applications, including automotive light covers, signs, aquarium tanks, coatings and construction materials. Global demand for acrylic resin exceeds 3 million tons. In addition, demand has been increasing recently in regions around the world for acrylic plates used to prevent infection due to exhaled droplets/particles.

At MCC and MCM, examinations have been conducted for some time on the recycling of acrylic resin. In Europe, which is a global leader in environmental awareness and is seeking speedier actions, considerations are being carried out regarding the construction of acrylic resin recycling facilities which introduce current recycling technologies. A decision is expected to be reached in the near term. Meanwhile, in Japan, MCC and MCM are cooperating with Microwave Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head office: Suita, Osaka; CEO: Iwao Yoshino), a partner looking into recycling technologies for acrylic resin, and have decided to construct new verification facilities on its site of Osaka Factory. Construction is slated to be completed in June 2021. In Europe and Japan, using respective approaches that take into account the traits of each region, full-fledged consideration for the construction of an acrylic resin recycling plant is expected to be undertaken with an eye on operations starting from 2024.

Acrylic resin waste recycling is not only to the waste materials from MCC and MCM acrylic resin manufacturing plants, but also focus on collecting acrylic resin waste from the broader market in the future. In conjunction with the Honda Motor Company (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Toshihiro Mibe), MCC are examining a scheme for the collection of acrylic resins, mainly from the taillights of scrapped cars, their molecular recycling and reuse. The companies are also jointly conducting verification testing of recycling systems that use new verification facilities.

Using MCC acrylic resin recycling technologies, manufactured MMA (methyl methacrylate) and acrylic resins produced using MMA as a raw material retain the same level of performance, including transparency, as regular products. Moreover, it is estimated that CO2 emissions during the manufacturing process can be cut by over 70% of conventional levels. There is a possibility this will contribute a great deal to a reduction in environmental impact. As world's No. 1 manufacturer of MMA and acrylic resins, MCC is actively taking the lead in implementing initiatives to realize a circular economy for this business.

(Comparison of an ordinary acrylic plate (left) and a recycled acrylic plate (right))

(Rendaring image of verification facilities)

Contact

Communication Division

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

TEL: +81-3-6748-7161

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 03:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:07aCOGNEX  : Easy Logistics Automation Wins You Can Make Now
PU
12:05aGM improves rating in annual supplier relations study
RE
05/23MSE MONGOLIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  : Environmental, social and governance disclosure and reporting standards to be introduced in the mongolian capital markets
PU
05/23Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23Dollar near three-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES  : MHI Completes Four TF Coils for ITER
AQ
05/23CCCS COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION  : Grants Conditional Approval for Acquisition of certain subsidiaries and assets of Refinitiv Holdings Limited by London Stock Exchange Group plc
PU
05/23Singapore court approves move to freeze Hin Leong's founder's assets - liquidators
RE
05/23Gold hovers near 4-1/2-month high on tepid dollar, inflation jitters
RE
05/23Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1British employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19
2Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
3Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
4SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations
5Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal