SÃO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's logistics operator VLI said on Friday that Mitsui & Co sold a 10% stake in VLI to a subsidiary of asset manager Brookfield, according to a securities filing from the Brazilian firm.
(Reporting by Andre Romani)
VLI did not disclose the deal's value.
SÃO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's logistics operator VLI said on Friday that Mitsui & Co sold a 10% stake in VLI to a subsidiary of asset manager Brookfield, according to a securities filing from the Brazilian firm.
(Reporting by Andre Romani)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|54.43 CAD
|-0.22%
|-0.93%
|62 810 M $
|5.352 BRL
|-0.09%
|-0.51%
|-
|2,625 PTS
|+1.27%
|+2.42%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET
Forget about rate cuts...
Investors were cautiously optimistic ahead of the producer price report for January, with Futures on the Nasdaq 100 up 0.4% this morning. But indices quickly fell after the PPI was posted at 8:30 am ET.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coinbase, Fortinet, Nike, Chipotle, Nvidia...
AFR: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]