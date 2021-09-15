Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitutoyo America Corporation : Introduces Roundtracer Flash to its Form Measurement Product Line

09/15/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the new Roundtracer Flash. This non-contact measuring unit is expected to deliver even more speed and versatility to the Mitutoyo Form Measurement line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005847/en/

Roundtracer Flash (Photo: Business Wire)

Roundtracer Flash (Photo: Business Wire)

Features include:

  • Based on side-by-side two-dimensional image architecture, this allows images acquired by different sensors to be perfectly combined to generate a single workpiece image containing no defects or gaps at stitching edges
  • Measures parts up to 300mm in length without any vertical movement of the sensors or part
  • Executes 100 static measurements in two seconds regardless of how the measurement sections are distributed along the workpiece
  • With no Z-axis movement to capture 2D images, consistency of profiles and part geometries remain stable for millions of cycles thus minimizing maintenance intervals
  • Performs measurements with one single button operation
  • Easy to implement into a smart factory when using an external robot system to automate workpiece loading
  • 7 available USB ports data output and code reading

To learn more, go to https://www.mitutoyo.com/formtracer-flash.

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world's largest global provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems, and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our global customers throughout their lifetime.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aECOBANK GHANA : Cellulant, Ecobank and GAINDE 2000 Sign a Partnership with KenTrade to Provide a Payment Gateway to Enhance Service Delivery With this new partnership, Importers and Exporters will enjoy premium services on the TradeNet system
AQ
11:52aBOBST : announces changes in the Group Executive Committee
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 Key regulatory metrics as of 30 June 2021
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Half Year financial report
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Availability of Half Year financial report
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Half Year results presentation
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Half Year results release
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Présentation des résultats semestriels (en anglais uniquement)
PU
11:52aDELTA AIR LINES : Refreshed menus from top restaurants coming soon to Delta flights
PU
11:52aGEORG FISCHER : Präsentation Investoren September 2021 (nur Englisch) (PDF/ 8 MB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street subdued as China data adds to growth doubts
2Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
3Biden to meet Disney chief, other CEOs in 'rallying cry' for vaccine ma..
4China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
5Mapfre S A : ‘The voice of insurance' podcast with Javier San Bas..

HOT NEWS