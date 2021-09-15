Mitutoyo America Corporation : Introduces Roundtracer Flash to its Form Measurement Product Line

Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the new Roundtracer Flash. This non-contact measuring unit is expected to deliver even more speed and versatility to the Mitutoyo Form Measurement line.

Features include:

Based on side-by-side two-dimensional image architecture, this allows images acquired by different sensors to be perfectly combined to generate a single workpiece image containing no defects or gaps at stitching edges

Measures parts up to 300mm in length without any vertical movement of the sensors or part

Executes 100 static measurements in two seconds regardless of how the measurement sections are distributed along the workpiece

With no Z-axis movement to capture 2D images, consistency of profiles and part geometries remain stable for millions of cycles thus minimizing maintenance intervals

Performs measurements with one single button operation

Easy to implement into a smart factory when using an external robot system to automate workpiece loading

7 available USB ports data output and code reading

To learn more, go to https://www.mitutoyo.com/formtracer-flash.

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world's largest global provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems, and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our global customers throughout their lifetime.

