Mixed Asia Trading to Dampen FTSE 100 at Open

02/21/2023 | 03:11am EST
FTSE 100 Poised to Fall After Mixed Asia Trading

0742 GMT - The FTSE 100 looks set to open 15 points lower at 7999, according to IG futures data, after mixed Asia trading. Mainland Chinese stocks rose, though other major markets fell. Meanwhile, investors are likely to focus on flash PMIs from Europe and the U.S. later Tuesday, Danske Bank says. "In the euro area, we look for potentially more evidence of rebounding activity amid easing inflation pressures," Danske analysts write. "In the U.S., NY Fed's Empire and Philly Fed Manufacturing indices have sent mixed signals thus far for February, but we still expect the PMIs to edge higher."(philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Antofagasta 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Lower Copper Prices

Antofagasta PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for 2022 fell due to lower copper prices, and reduced its dividend payout.

---

InterContinental Hotels Launches $750 Mln Buyback Program; 2022 Pretax Profit Rose, Missed Consensus

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC said Tuesday that it was launching a $750 million share buyback program for 2023 as it reported a rise in 2022 pretax profit driven by strong demand but missed consensus.

---

Finsbury Food 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Price Recovery

Finsbury Food Group PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose, driven by price recovery initiatives, and that it remains on track to meet full-year market expectations.

---

Smith & Nephew Posts 2022 Pretax Profit Drop, Updates Midterm Targets

Smith & Nephew PLC on Tuesday reported a drop in pretax profit for 2022 due an associate's loss as it outlined guidance for 2023 and updated its midterm targets.

---

Safestore Holdings Had Solid 1Q; Expects to Meet FY 2023 Consensus

Safestore Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it had a solid first quarter with revenue growth of 9.4% and it expects to meet consensus adjusted earnings per share for the year.

---

Carr's Group Names Peter Page CEO; 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose

Carr's Group PLC on Tuesday said executive chairman Peter Page is relinquishing the role as he becomes chief executive officer and named David White as chief financial officer, both with immediate effect, and reported a rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2022.

---

Petra Diamonds Swung to Pretax Loss on Higher Costs, Lower Sales

Petra Diamonds Ltd. reported a swing to pretax loss in the first half of fiscal 2023, in line with expectations, dragged by higher costs and lower diamond sales.


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0310ET

