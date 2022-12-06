Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Mixed feelings

12/06/2022 | 05:06am EST
Its the usual confusion among investors, after the publication of good US economic data. Although it shows that the economy is holding up well against rate hikes, and a soft landing is possible, this also means that the Fed could be raising rates for longer to control inflation.

The US reported stronger than expected ISM services data yesterday, which came in at 56.5 in November, vs expectations of 53.5. The FTSE 100 was down 0.1% this morning,

Meanwhile, growth in Britain's construction industry slowed in November, hampered by higher rates and borrowing costs, while the difficult economic environment limited new building works. The S&P Global PMI index for construction fell to 50.4, versus expectations of 52.0.

Among stocks, Ashtead Group gained 3.9% after it raised its interim dividend by 20%.

Defensive stocks and oil majors stocks were among the largest declines.

 

Things to read today:

SPACs Collapse as $11 Billion of Deals Are Called Off Within an Hour (Bloomberg)

Crypto group Circle ends $9bn deal to go public through Bob Diamond’s Spac (Financial Times)

Stocks Slide After Strong Data on Factory, Services Sector (WSJ)

 


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 0.95% 5078 Delayed Quote.-15.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.16% 0.67194 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRENT OIL -0.99% 82.1 Delayed Quote.10.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.218 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.73452 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.04971 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
FTSE 100 -0.23% 7551.04 Delayed Quote.2.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.88% 0.012104 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.21% 1107.44 Real-time Quote.-5.91%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.6324 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.32% 1536.44 Real-time Quote.4.13%
WTI -1.42% 76.353 Delayed Quote.6.45%