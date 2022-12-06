Mixed feelings

The US reported stronger than expected ISM services data yesterday, which came in at 56.5 in November, vs expectations of 53.5. The FTSE 100 was down 0.1% this morning,

Meanwhile, growth in Britain's construction industry slowed in November, hampered by higher rates and borrowing costs, while the difficult economic environment limited new building works. The S&P Global PMI index for construction fell to 50.4, versus expectations of 52.0.

Among stocks, Ashtead Group gained 3.9% after it raised its interim dividend by 20%.

Defensive stocks and oil majors stocks were among the largest declines.

Things to read today:

SPACs Collapse as $11 Billion of Deals Are Called Off Within an Hour (Bloomberg)

Crypto group Circle ends $9bn deal to go public through Bob Diamond’s Spac (Financial Times)

Stocks Slide After Strong Data on Factory, Services Sector (WSJ)