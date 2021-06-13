Mixed reactions to the G7 vaccine plan

During a news conference following the conclusion of the summit in England's Cornwall, Johnson said the pledge was in response to a request by him.

"A week ago, I asked my fellow leaders to help in preparing and providing the doses we need to vaccinate the whole world by the end of 2022. I'm very pleased to announce that this weekend leaders have pledged over one billion doses, either directly or through funding to COVAX. That includes 100 million from the UK to the world's poorest countries, which is another, another big step towards vaccinating the world."

Experts say Sunday's pledge does not represent entirely new resources, and the donation is far short of the 5 billion to 6 billion shots needed by poorer nations.

The plan also doesn't address distribution gaps that could make it difficult to deliver doses.

Oxfam's Head of Inequality Policy Max Lawson said the charity is 'bitterly disappointed'.

"It's absolutely not enough. And not just Oxfam, the WHO has said we need far, far more and we need them now. And we also need them to share the intellectual property - developing countries need the rights and the recipes to make their own vaccines, not relying on charity, the largesse of the G7. So it's completely inadequate on battling the coronavirus crisis."

Stephen Morrison, the director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, however, called the move ''a very significant step.''