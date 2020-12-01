Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mnuchin, Powell hone in on need to aid U.S. small businesses

12/01/2020 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. economic officials on Tuesday urged Congress to provide more help for small businesses amid a surging coronavirus pandemic and concern that relief from a vaccine may not arrive in time to keep them from failing.

"These businesses cannot wait two or three months," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, urging lawmakers to repurpose funds he is clawing back from other Federal Reserve loan programs to put perhaps $300 billion into grants for struggling businesses.

Mnuchin's decision to shut those emergency programs at the end of this month was the focus of partisan bickering at the hearing, with Republicans agreeing that other forms of help are more appropriate now that a vaccine is in view, and Democrats arguing the Fed programs should be left in place until the economic recovery is more complete.

But there was broader agreement that the next few weeks could be critical in determining whether the country's better-than-expected recovery can be coaxed along until the impact of the vaccine is felt - or will weaken in the meantime as the virus spreads, and some families begin to run out of cash.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the same hearing, said he agreed that grants would be more appropriate at this point to help at-risk businesses and families survive the winter.

"People that are in public-facing jobs, in public-facing industries - they may see the light at the end of the tunnel the middle of next year ... They may need more help to get there," Powell said, referring to restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues that have been the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Job losses in those industries have fallen most heavily on women and minorities.

"Some of these businesses - what they need is fiscal policy, a grant, to get through this last bit of the pandemic, rather than borrowing more," Powell said.

The Fed chief's comments shifted attention from the looming Dec. 31 end of Fed emergency programs established early in the pandemic to keep credit flowing to small businesses and local governments, and toward ways to fill the cracks beginning to show in the U.S. recovery.

In the medium term, with a vaccine on the horizon, there is "upside risk," Powell said, but substantial uncertainty in the meantime about how much longer some families can hold out.

After weeks of deadlock over further government spending for pandemic relief, there may be renewed momentum towards some sort of deal.

Mnuchin on Tuesday is to hold his first talks since the election with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and a bipartisan group of senators has proposed a $900 billion bill including an extension of federal unemployment benefits.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Tom Brown, Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

By Howard Schneider


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pTESLA : Former Tesla employee to pay $400,000 to end lawsuit over tips to reporters
RE
01:00pU.S. bank profits recover from early 2020 turmoil, still down from year prior
RE
12:58pDollar nose-dives on U.S. stimulus hopes; bitcoin at new high
RE
12:36pStocks in London log best day in three weeks on recovery hopes
RE
12:36pMnuchin says will discuss govt funding measure with Pelosi
RE
12:36pTreasury's mnuchin says will also talk about cares act, will review bipartisan senate proposal
RE
12:34pTreasury's mnuchin says first choice is not to do a continuing resolution but to pass full appropriations
RE
12:33pTreasury's mnuchin says primary purpose of call with pelosi is to talk about government funding, avoiding shutdown
RE
12:32pTHANKSGIVING WEEKEND SEES 44% MORE ONLINE-ONLY SHOPPERS : Nrf
RE
12:31pTrump family urges U.S. appeals court to move marketing scam lawsuit to arbitration
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : 'BIG SHOES TO FILL': UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
3Global equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ