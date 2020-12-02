Mnuchin, Powell press again for deal to get economy through the COVID winter

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The heads of the U.S. Treasury Department
and Federal Reserve on Wednesday renewed calls for legislators
to reach agreement on additional funds to help small businesses
get through the next few months before a coronavirus vaccine is
in wide enough use to allow a broad-based economic recovery to
take hold.
In a second day of testimony to congressional committees,
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell
both told the House Financial Services Committee that additional
fiscal action is needed as insurance against another contraction
in activity in the near term. For months Congress has been at
loggerheads over additional aid after lawmakers agreed to more
than $3 trillion in relief in the early days of a pandemic that
triggered the deepest recession since the Great Depression.
"It would be very helpful and very important that there be
additional fiscal support for the economy, really to get us
through the winter," Powell said. "I think we made a lot of
progress faster than we expected, and now we have a big spike in
COVID cases, and it may weigh on economic activity. People may
pull back from activities they were being involved in or not
engage in new activities."
"It would be helpful if we could get that done, if you could
get that done," Powell said.
"I would encourage Congress, particularly over the next few
weeks of the lame duck, let's try to get something done,"
Mnuchin said.
Wednesday's appearance followed a hearing before the Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday and featured much of
the same partisan bickering over Mnuchin's decision to shut
several Fed emergency lending programs at the end of this month,
a move Democrats said seemed to contradict his call to help
businesses that might have borrowed from those programs.
Mnuchin repeated that he was merely following the letter of
law as spelled out in the CARES Act that had appropriated the
funds and there no political motivation behind the move, which
Democrats contend was made deliberately to hinder the ability of
the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden to
respond to an ongoing economic crisis.
Ahead of the hearing, Mnuchin told reporters that President
Donald Trump was prepared to sign a relief measure favored by
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. It remained
unclear, however, whether genuine momentum was building toward a
deal after McConnell began recirculating a $500 billion package
he favors after a bi-partisan group of lawmakers floated a
larger one, totaling $908 billion.
At its peak over the summer, expanded federal unemployment
benefits under the CARES Act funneled some $12 billion weekly
into individual bank accounts, money that propped up spending,
padded savings accounts, and fueled rehiring as some parts of
the economy bounced back faster than expected from an historic
contraction in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)