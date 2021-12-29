Ministry of Defence

MoD notifies positive indigenisation list of sub-systems/assemblies/ sub-assemblies/components to achieve self-reliance in defence & minimise imports by DPSUs



Posted On: 29 DEC 2021 1:11PM by PIB Delhi

A positive indigenisation list of sub-systems/assemblies/sub-assemblies/components has been notified by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, as part of the efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). The list contains 2,500 imported items which have already been indigenised and 351 imported items which will be indigenised in next three years. This Aatmanirbhar initiative will save foreign exchange approximately equivalent to

Rs. 3,000 cr every year. Details of these items are available on Srijan portal (https://srijandefence.gov.in/DPSU%20Indigenization%20List.pdf). They will only be procured from Indian Industry after the timelines indicated in the list.

Two positive indigenisation lists of weapons/platforms/ systems/ammunitions etc have already been notified by the Department of Military Affairs, in order to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, as part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

Nampi/Savvy

