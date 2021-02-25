Log in
Mobile Beacon announces #MobileBeaconMoments Storytelling Contest Winner

02/25/2021 | 02:41pm EST
Johnston, RI, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In celebration of our 10th-anniversary of providing high-speed, low-cost, mobile broadband access to the anchors of communities, we launched our first-ever Storytelling Contest in the Fall of 2020. The contest invited our customers to share their #MobileBeaconMoment, so we could shed a light on the important work our customers do in their own communities and how Mobile Beacon has helped to serve their mission.

After receiving over 160 incredible stories and taking time to make the difficult decision to narrow it down to 10 finalists, we opened up the contest to the community to vote. We are excited to announce that the winning organization Pu’uhonua O Wai’anae.

We’re honored to provide a Community Grant to Pu’uhonua O Wai’anae, a self-organized village of houseless (“homeless”) individuals who are working to build communal living solutions for themselves and other houseless people in Hawaii. We’re pleased to be able to provide a $10,000 monetary donation, as well as 10 laptops, 10 4G LTE hotspot devices, and free unlimited Mobile Beacon service. Pu’uhonua O Wai’anae will utilize the donated technology to keep the homeless children connected to their schools, both in and out of the classroom. With the monetary donation, Pu’uhonua o Wai’anae will start the process of building the village’s Hale Hālāwai (Meeting House), which will be a gathering place where the village children can meet and learn with one another.

“It’s amazing to have been chosen from so many nonprofits across the country.  This technology will ensure that our kids can stay connected to school. It will also help as we do outreach to other houseless encampments across the island.” says Twinkle Borge, longtime village resident, and leader of the Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae. “The funds will help build our Hale Hālāwai which will be an asset for any child who needs it, housed or unhoused, and for future generations.”

Mobile Beacon is honored to congratulate our winner, but we’d also like to thank everyone who took the time to learn about our 10 finalists and vote. Additionally, Mobile Beacon is grateful to our customers for the care they took in submitting their Mobile Beacon experiences for this contest. Mobile Beacon hopes to not only provide anchors of the community with resources to help carry out their missions, but also to continue to work to raise awareness of the organizations we serve.

### 

About Mobile Beacon:  Founded in 2010, Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations. To look back on our last 10 years, and celebrate those who have been a part of it, Mobile Beacon is awarding this community grant to a community anchor nonprofit, which embodies a similar mission in creating opportunities for underserved groups and investing in our nation’s future. Through the broadband service, Mobile Beacon provides, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at http://www.mobilebeacon.org.

About Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae: Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae (Refuge of Wai’anae) is a self-organized community of roughly 250 houseless (homeless) people on the island of O‘ahu. The village is a place of healing for homeless individuals — children, working families, and elders alike — who lack material houses, but have found a lasting home in one another. The village prides itself on community service, and reached out to feed, clothe, and serve, other houseless encampus across Oahu. Learn more at https://www.alohaliveshere.org. 


Lauren Yergeau
Mobile Beacon
4019340500
lyergeau@mobilebeacon.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
