Mobile Heartbeat : to Unveil Cloud Calling Solution, Banyan Voice, at HIMSS

Clinical communication and collaboration provider Mobile Heartbeat announced today plans to demo their new cloud-based calling application, Banyan Voice, at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference in August. Banyan Voice is the first module on Mobile Heartbeat’s new Banyan™ Platform, a clinical communications component of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

Notably, Banyan Voice facilitates seamless workflows between mission-critical systems like the EHR, without compromising call quality and reliability. The demonstrations will be by appointment only.

“We know calling is a critical component of healthcare workflows based on our experience serving 230,000 clinical users for over a decade,” said Mike Detjen, Mobile Heartbeat chief operations officer. “We are prioritizing the tools that will support them the most, and the first on that list is calling.”

In addition to demonstrating the application’s capabilities, Mobile Heartbeat will host a lunch and learn session called “New Possibilities: Clinical Communications & the Cloud for Healthcare” with Microsoft Chief Medical Officer David Rhew, MD, and Detjen.

“The next generation of clinical communications and collaboration will require cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and healthcare data interoperability,” said Dr. Rhew. “Microsoft is pleased to work with Mobile Heartbeat to apply these capabilities and expand real-time communications and seamless collaboration across the care continuum through Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.”

Attendees of the lunch and learn on Tuesday, August 10, can expect to learn about the future of clinical platforms with regards to cloud technology. Register here.

Mobile Heartbeat will also be sponsoring the Nursing Informatics Symposium on Monday, August 9. Attendees will hear from Detjen, who will kick off the symposium.

