Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) and Logitrans Enter Strategic Collaboration to Build Autonomous Pallet Jacks

New solutions will combine MiR’s autonomous mobile robot (AMR) navigation and software expertise with Logitrans’ decades of material handling knowledge to fill the gap in ground-to-ground pallet movement

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market leader Mobile Industrial Robots A/S (MiR) and a major material handling equipment manufacturer, Logitrans A/S, have entered a strategic collaboration to build autonomous pallet jacks. Designed to fill a gap in the market for safely, efficiently, and autonomously lifting pallets directly from the ground, the autonomous pallet jack will combine MiR’s autonomous navigation and software capabilities with the functionality of electric pallet jacks developed by Logitrans over the last 80 years.

The companies plan to develop a new range of autonomous pallet jacks that will supplement MiR’s current heavy-payload mobile robots, which can transport pallets and goods smoothly and safely among people and other transport equipment in dynamic surroundings. MiR’s existing robots can pick-up pallets from specially designed pallet racks, and many MiR customers are requesting AMRs that can pick-up and deliver pallets from the ground. The collaboration enables both MiR and Logitrans to meet customer demands while also creating many new business opportunities in an emerging market.

“Our mission has always been to transform the way companies handle internal logistics so they can be more productive and competitive—and this new initiative is another giant step forward in doing so,” said Søren E. Nielsen, president of MiR. “Combining our software competencies with Logitrans’ decades of hardware knowledge will help us to quickly fill this gap so that we can support our customers throughout their entire value chain.”

While MiR has identified a need among its customers, Logitrans also sees an increased demand to automate existing pallet moving processes. “We know that the material handling industry is moving towards automation,” said Gitte Kirkegaard, CEO of Logitrans. “It is part of our identity to always be in front regarding product development within our business range. Being able to automate our products will help us maintain our leading position. We do not have the inhouse capabilities for this type of product, so the collaboration with MiR is a great match for us.”

New Solution Expands AMR and Pallet Jack Capabilities to Cover Most Intralogistics Needs

MiR and Logitrans plan to make a fully automated and a semi-automated autonomous pallet jack to fulfill different needs in the logistics processes. The long-term and strategic initiative of establishing new business areas and products for both MiR and Logitrans leverage the high-quality hardware equipment of Logitrans and the same advanced navigation technology and sophisticated fleet software as MiR’s traditional AMRs.

“When these AMR pallet jacks come to market, companies can rely on MiR as a solution provider for most of their intralogistics needs,” Nielsen added. “Collaborating with Logitrans will help us meet the increasing demands for these offerings even sooner, which in turn will help our customers reach their business goals.”

“With the joint competencies of MiR’s excellence in robots and Logitrans’ comprehensive product portfolio and ability to customize, we envision a future where customers can get the exact AMR solution of their needs,” Kirkegaard said.

About Mobile Industrial Robots A/S:

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) develops and markets the industry’s most advanced line of collaborative and safe autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which enable companies to quickly, easily and cost-effectively manage internal logistics and free employees for higher-value activities. Hundreds of mid-sized through large multinational manufacturers and logistics centers, along with several hospitals around the world, have installed MiR’s innovative robots. As the global market leader, MiR has a distribution network in more than 60 countries, with regional offices in New York, San Diego, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Tokyo and Shanghai. Founded by experienced Danish robotics industry professionals, MiR is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and owned by Teradyne, a leading supplier of automated test equipment. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com.

About Logitrans A/S Logitrans A/S develops, manufactures and sells material handling equipment and is one of the world leaders in customized ergonomic handling solutions, highlifters and stainless products for the food and the pharmaceutical industry. Logitrans has 75 employees in Denmark, 55 in China and 5 in the USA, and more than 95% of the products are sold through dealers in more than 55 countries. Especially stainless products, custom-built products and small product series are manufactured in Denmark. Larger series and less complex products are manufactured in China. For more information, visit http://www.logitrans.com/

