Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mobile Robots Revolutionize Industry – IFR reports

08/05/2021 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • International Federation of Robotics releases paper “A Mobile Revolution”

Robot mobility is booming worldwide: Unit sales of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in the logistics sector e.g. will increase by 31% between 2020 and 2023 annually. At the same time, the use of AMRs in public environments will also go up rapidly – IFR predicts unit sales will grow by 40% per year worldwide. How mobility is reshaping robotics and why this is a game-changing revolution has been researched by the International Federations of Robotics and published in the new paper “A Mobile Revolution”.

“Mobile robots have traditionally operated in industrial settings to transport parts throughout the factory or feed machines,” says Milton Guerry, President of the International Federation of Robotics. “Today, AMRs also work in applications where contact with the general public is intended. They provide information to shoppers, deliver room service orders in hotels or support police officers by patrolling city areas. IFR´s mobile revolution paper gives an overview of the main use cases for mobile robots and their most significant impacts.”

A short history of autonomous mobility

While researchers have worked on technologies for autonomous mobility since the 1940s, autonomous mobile robots have only become commercially viable over the last decade. This is primarily due to the availability of far more powerful and cheaper computing power. This has led to rapid developments in sensor, vision and analytics technologies which enable robots to connect in real-time to their environment. Today, “Autonomous Mobile Robots” show double digit growth. AMRs navigate and perform functions autonomously in industrial and service sectors and pave the way for mobile robot adoption around the world.

Outlook

“Mobile robotics is a dynamic field of development and we expect exciting advances over the next decade,” says Milton Guerry. These advances will take place in both hardware and software. Mobile robots will become lighter and more flexible. AMRs and service robots will be able to navigate in a range of indoor and outdoor environments more easily as advances in sensors and software algorithms mean that navigation and vision become more and more precise.

Downloads

About IFR
www.ifr.org

Follow IFR on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aSOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:40aLUBRIZOL : and Submer Partner to Offer Holistic, Tailored Immersion Cooling Solutions for Today's Expanding Data Center Infrastructure Market
BU
09:38aYORK WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:38aImage Protect Inc. (IMTL) Launches Full-Spectrum Marketing Campaign for Its Celebrity-Fueled LegendNFTs.io
GL
09:37aWall Street rises at open as weekly jobless claims fall
RE
09:37aGLOBAL SHIP LEASE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:37aLIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
PR
09:37aALLIANZ : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Allianz SE (ALIZY) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
PR
09:37aZYMERGEN : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Zymergen (ZY) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
PR
09:37aMISSFRESH : Officially Launches Full Range of Live Seafood, Kept Fresh With Advanced Quality Control
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Warburg Research remains Neutral

HOT NEWS