Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mobilefest 2021, the Biggest ICT Fair in the Middle East Successfully Ends With the Participation of 10 Korean Digital Content Companies

11/24/2021 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Mobilefest 2021 Turkey from Nov. 11-13, with online participation of Korean Digital Content Companies

- On 12th, MOIBA Webinar has drawn much attention from the Middle East and overseas VCs, institutions, and visitors

- MOIBA President Ko Jin said, “For sustainable development of Korean digital content industry, we will do our best.”

Mobilefest 2021 is the biggest ICT exhibition-fair in the Middle East hosted by HIS EXHIBITION SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED (ExpoHIS) and organized by the Turkey Ministry of Industry and Technology. It has drawn much attention with the participation of 10 Digital Content Companies from Korea and has successfully ended.

Mobilefest 2021 was held for 3 days from November 11 to 13 in Turkey. It was supported by Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (President Ko Jin, MOIBA) and the Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister Lim Hyesook) to prepare Korean Digital Content Companies for entering a new market in the Middle East.

MOIBA opened ‘MOIBA special hall’ within the Mobilefest 2021 website to help Korean companies participating online since the trend of the non-face-to-face business is expanding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It produced and posted videos introducing the participating Korean companies and their major products with IR pitching videos, directory books, and many more. The presentation of various content attracted visitors’ attention. In addition, the production of individual pitching videos and IR pitching actively supported the investment promotion.

In line with this, ‘MOIBA Webinar’ that was held through real-time live streaming on 12th at 5 pm (KST), was attended by a large number of the Middle East and overseas VCs, institutions, and visitors, which indicates the global interest in Korean digital content industry as a ‘Global digital powerhouse.’

“We witnessed the international competitiveness of Korean companies as well as its status in the global digital content industry with this exhibition and Webinar program,” said MOIBA President Ko Jin. He also added, “The importance of the digital content industry is more emphasized in the global economy as the digital revolution is accelerated due to the COVID-19. MOIBA will make every effort to seek sustainable development in the related industry along with the continuous overseas market entry of Korean Digital Content Companies.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aNILFISK Q3 2021 RESULTS : Organic growth of 17.9% and record volume in demand and order intake across all regions and segments
AQ
01:31aELIOR GROUP : Full-Year 2020-2021 Financial Results
BU
01:30aMAINFREIGHT : Billy Zhang, Asia Regional Sales Director achieving 20 Years of Service Award at Mainfreight
PU
01:30aINPEX : Corporate governance report
PU
01:30aICHIGO : Chiba Wakaba-ku Omiyacho Nishi ECO Power Plant Begins Operation
PU
01:30aMORI HILLS REIT INVESTMENT : MHR Announces Information on Borrowings
PU
01:30aCHANGE : Announcement on the Change of the Fiscal Year End (the Ending Date of the Business Year and Related Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation)
PU
01:30aCHANGE : Announcement on the Change of the Shareholder Benefits Following the Change of the Fiscal Year End (the Ending Date of our Business Year)
PU
01:30aAUCNET : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
PU
01:30aMEC : Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Researched Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
2Shell halves Singapore refining capacity, to change chemical feedstock
3Texas wins contest to host Samsung's new $17 billion chip plant
4Jamie Dimon jokes that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party
5Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies

HOT NEWS