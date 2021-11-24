Mobilefest 2021, the Biggest ICT Fair in the Middle East Successfully Ends With the Participation of 10 Korean Digital Content Companies

- Mobilefest 2021 Turkey from Nov. 11-13, with online participation of Korean Digital Content Companies

- On 12th, MOIBA Webinar has drawn much attention from the Middle East and overseas VCs, institutions, and visitors

- MOIBA President Ko Jin said, “For sustainable development of Korean digital content industry, we will do our best.”

Mobilefest 2021 is the biggest ICT exhibition-fair in the Middle East hosted by HIS EXHIBITION SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED (ExpoHIS) and organized by the Turkey Ministry of Industry and Technology. It has drawn much attention with the participation of 10 Digital Content Companies from Korea and has successfully ended.

Mobilefest 2021 was held for 3 days from November 11 to 13 in Turkey. It was supported by Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (President Ko Jin, MOIBA) and the Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister Lim Hyesook) to prepare Korean Digital Content Companies for entering a new market in the Middle East.

MOIBA opened ‘MOIBA special hall’ within the Mobilefest 2021 website to help Korean companies participating online since the trend of the non-face-to-face business is expanding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It produced and posted videos introducing the participating Korean companies and their major products with IR pitching videos, directory books, and many more. The presentation of various content attracted visitors’ attention. In addition, the production of individual pitching videos and IR pitching actively supported the investment promotion.

In line with this, ‘MOIBA Webinar’ that was held through real-time live streaming on 12th at 5 pm (KST), was attended by a large number of the Middle East and overseas VCs, institutions, and visitors, which indicates the global interest in Korean digital content industry as a ‘Global digital powerhouse.’

“We witnessed the international competitiveness of Korean companies as well as its status in the global digital content industry with this exhibition and Webinar program,” said MOIBA President Ko Jin. He also added, “The importance of the digital content industry is more emphasized in the global economy as the digital revolution is accelerated due to the COVID-19. MOIBA will make every effort to seek sustainable development in the related industry along with the continuous overseas market entry of Korean Digital Content Companies.”

