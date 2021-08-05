Mobilum Technologies Signs Agreement With ALT 5 Sigma to Provide Fiat-to-Crypto On-Ramp Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with ALT 5 Sigma ("ALT 5") to provide fiat-credit-cards-to-crypto on-ramp services to its users on Alt5Coins.com.

Mobilum will provide its fast, secure, convenient and fully FINTRAC compliant on-ramp payment gateway services to ALT 5, allowing individuals on Alt5Coins.com to purchase Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum instantly and securely with a credit card.

ALT 5 is a global fintech company that provides next-generation blockchain technologies for digital asset and trading platforms, allowing its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to banks, broker dealers, funds, family offices, professional traders, retail traders, digital asset exchanges, digital asset brokers, Blockchain developers, and financial information providers.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with ALT 5 to provide its clients with the Mobilum on-ramp solution," said Mobilum OÜ CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki. "With only a limited number of exchanges offering credit card processing at favorable rates, we've seen an increase in demand from exchanges and cryptocurrency businesses to utilize our on-ramp solution. We look forward to providing our best in-class solution to the growing cryptocurrency market."

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Mobilum to leverage their best-in-class on-ramp solution," said André Beauchesne, President of ALT 5 Sigma. "As we continue to serve our clients, we look forward to a long-term partnership with Mobilum and enjoy their exceptional customer-focused platform in a safe and secure environment."

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat to digital currency with Mobilum's fully-compliant on-ramp gateway. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com .

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks, which has securely transferred roughly $400 billion in digital assets for more than 200 institutional accounts.

Learn more at alt5sigma.com

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobilum-technologies-signs-agreement-with-alt-5-sigma-to-provide-fiat-to-crypto-on-ramp-services-301348957.html

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.