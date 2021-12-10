Log in
ModMed® Wins Prestigious 2021 Company of the Year BIG Award for Business

12/10/2021 | 02:57pm EST
The Company of the Year award recognizes extraordinary achievements and business leadership based on voting by experienced business executives.

ModMed® is pleased to announce winning the 2021 BIG Award for Business Company of the Year. A leader in healthcare technology, the company offers specialty-specific, cloud-based, electronic health records (EHR) systems, practice management (PM) systems and revenue cycle management (RCM) services.

The Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Awards for Business recognize organizations that stand out as leaders above other companies in their industries. In the past 12 months, ModMed has launched a new specialty in podiatry, acquired two companies, won industry awards for seven medical specialties and significantly bolstered employee numbers to exceed 1,200 employees across a variety of departments and specialties.

The company also accelerated the development and availability of its telehealth service in response to an urgent need for healthcare providers to maintain essential care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ModMed’s quick and decisive commitment to telehealth at the onset of the pandemic positioned the company well to provide telehealth services at scale,” said Dan Cane, Chief Executive Officer at ModMed. “We recognized we had an important responsibility to help and we were in a position to empower clinicians with the telehealth and patient engagement tools they needed to provide effective care.”

“We are so proud to reward ModMed for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

The BIG Awards for Business have recognized companies of various sizes across a diverse number of major industries since 2012. BIG is unique among such programs because winners are chosen by a panel of business veterans and leaders.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices to do their best work by providing them with clinical, financial and operational software solutions designed to enable better, more personalized patient care. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
