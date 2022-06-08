Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Moderate Democrat seeks U.S. Treasury inflation study on tariffs

06/08/2022 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: First anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A moderate Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday introduced legislation to require the U.S. Treasury to assess the inflationary impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and largely retained by President Joe Biden.

Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida, a longtime critic of the "Section 301" duties on Chinese imports, introduced the "Repeal Tariffs to Reduce Inflation Act of 2022" as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faced a second day of tough questions over her past assessments that inflation would be transitory and subside more quickly.

Yellen on Tuesday told the Senate Finance Committee that inflation would remain high and the Biden administration would likely increase the 4.7% inflation forecast for this year.

But Yellen has also argued within the Biden administration that some of the tariffs on Chinese goods have unnecessarily raised costs on American consumers and should be repealed. But she has said that such action may not be a "game changer" to reduce inflation.

Murphy's bill would require the Treasury, in coordination with the U.S. Trade Representative's office and the U.S. International Trade Commission to prepare an assessment of the inflationary impact of the Section 301 tariffs on Chinese goods, the Section 232 tariffs on most steel and aluminum imports, and Section 201 "safeguard" tariffs on washing machines and solar panels.

"My bill requires the federal government to assess whether U.S. tariffs imposed on a wide range of imported products are a factor contributing to elevated inflation," said Murphy, who is not seeking re-election in her Orlando-area district in November.

"If the answer is yes, as both common sense and basic economics strongly suggest, the federal government should act to repeal or reduce those tariffs in order to provide price relief to the American public."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00aU.S. plans new trade pact with 'like-minded partners,' says senior official
RE
10:59aBritain's political risks, economic fears keep sterling under pressure
RE
10:59aYellen says in light of inflation, there should be further defic…
RE
10:58aTinubu, ex-governor of Lagos, in pole position for Nigerian presidency
RE
10:58aWorld's richest families invest more in private equity amid volatile markets - UBS
RE
10:57aTinubu, ex-governor of Lagos, in pole position for Nigerian presidency
RE
10:55aS&P 500, Dow fall as Intel slides
RE
10:54aIndia's crop-nourishing monsoon rains to pick up steam by mid-June
RE
10:52aRussian proxies plan vote in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on joining Russia
RE
10:51aModerate Democrat seeks U.S. Treasury inflation study on tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AMD, Exxon, Target, Home Depot...
3European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
4Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - IMC S.A.: Convening notice to..
5Novavax Shares Rise 19% After Covid-19 Vaccine Backed By FDA Committee

HOT NEWS