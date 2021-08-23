Modern Foot & Ankle Welcomes New Podiatrist to Casselberry Clinic

CASSELBERRY, Fla., Aug 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- There's a new face in town for your feet. Jacob Huffman, D.P.M., joined the podiatric group Modern Foot & Ankle in July. Last week, he became the sole practitioner of the Casselberry clinic.



"This has been a great opportunity for me," said Dr. Huffman. "Modern Foot & Ankle is a group of physicians with a common mindset and goal: to provide high-quality patient care and utilize all available resources to ensure the patient has the best outcome."



After earning his medical degree from Barry University in Miami and completing his surgical residency at the Miami VA Medical Center, Dr. Huffman, who was born and raised in Central Florida, was excited to return to the Orlando area.



"As a young man growing up in the small suburb of Apopka, I feel I was shaped by Orlando- with the magic of Disney in my backyard and the natural wonders of Wekiwa State park just down the street," he said. "This combination helped shape my wonder and amazement for science and education."



Dr. Huffman said he's proud to serve the growing city and give back to his neighbors as a physician. He added that he's excited to offer patients the groundbreaking services he received advanced training on during his surgical program.



"Having the opportunity to work in the VA and UM health system exposed me to some of the newest up-and-coming technologies that have provided me with the mindset of constant evolution in pursuit of quality patient care," said Dr. Huffman.



His specialties, which include minimally-invasive bunion and hammertoe corrections, fall in line with the group's focus on continually discovering new technologies and techniques.



"I believe Modern Foot & Ankle provides something that most cannot," he said. "We offer technologically-based patient care while still providing patients with the small-town warmth of your local practice."



As a physician, Dr. Huffman said he enjoys "explaining the etiology and using a systematic approach to help tailor each treatment plan to the patient's needs." He feels that having the patient engaged in their treatment not only ensures that they fully understand the condition but aids them once they are out of the office.



Moreover, helping patients find immediate relief for the variety of conditions seen in podiatry garners him great personal and professional satisfaction.



"From removing a foreign object or an ingrown toenail to alleviating heel pain with an injection, seeing the smile on patients' faces makes everything worth it," he said.



The clinic is located at 178 Wilshire Blvd., in Casselberry. The location's former provider, Dr. Roma Patel, recently moved to the group's newest office in Winter Garden, Fla., which celebrated its grand opening last g Monday.



